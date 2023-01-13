Shane Bieber And Guardians Avoid Arbitration With New Deal For 2023 MLB Season

It was a busy day for the front offices around MLB.

The Guardians were able to make deals with Cal Quantrill, Zach Plesac, Aaron Civale, and Josh Naylor earlier on Friday, but they had yet to come to terms with Bieber.

Thankfully, the two sides won't have to go to an ugly arbitration case and can solely focus on the 2023 season. Bieber signed a deal for next year that'll be worth $10.01 million.

Bieber clearly had the most intriguing situation out of all of the players eligible for arbitration this offseason. For one, he looked like a Cy Young pitcher in the second half of the season. However, the first half looked like he may have taken a massive step back after injuries in 2021.

The first half of the year saw Bieber post a 3.24 ERA and give up 41 runs. In the second half of the season, he had a 2.48 ERA, a 0.944 WHIP, and only allowed 29 runs.

These stats are the difference between a top-of-the-rotation ace and a middle-of-the-rotation pitcher.

Obviously, it's a good thing that Bieber and the Guardians didn't need to go to an arbitration case. Those have the reputation of getting ugly and can hurt the relationship between the organization and players.

Bieber's first-half and second-half splits certainly allowed for that too.

But Cleveland fans don't need to worry about that and can look forward to Bieber pitching in a Guardians uniform this season.

-----

Read More:

Guardians Avoid Arbitration With A Handful Of Players

The Guardians Need To Make Another Move This Offseason

How Will Carlos Correa's Return To Minnesota Affect The Guardians?

Emmanuel Clase Ranked By MLB Network As The Second Best Reliever Heading Into 2023

The Guardians And Marlins Could be Perfect Trade Partners

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation