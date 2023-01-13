The Guardians Need To Make Another Move This Offseason

Cleveland needs to find a way to upgrade their roster even before the start of the 2023 MLB season.

A few weeks ago I wrote about how I didn't think the Guardians were going to make any more moves this offseason. They checked off both of the tasks on their "off-season to list" by signing Josh Bell and Mike Zunino while the rest of the AL Central remained relatively silent.

The team that was fresh off of winning the division and went to the ALDS got better while the teams around them didn't. What more was there to do?

However, Carlos Correa's decision to come back to the Twins after a wild free agency that included deals that broke down with the San Fransico Giant and New York Mets completely altered the future of the division.

Minnesota underperformed in 2022 thanks to numerous injuries to a number of players, ironically Correa wasn't one of them. However, looking at this team on paper shows that they are loaded with talent

From Luis Arraez to Byron Buxton in the field, and Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan in their pitching rotation, the Twins have the skill a lot of teams are looking for. The bullpen still needs a lot of work though.

However, the Twins have also proven that they are always looking to improve and aren't afraid to make a trade. We saw this at the 2022 trade deadline when they went out and acquired Tyler Mahle and Jorge Lopez.

Now, there are reports they have already engaged with the Miami Marlins for one of their starting pitchers.

The Guardians at the moment may still be the better team and have a good chance at the AL Central crown, but they don't want to be stuck in a situation where they're playing catch up to the Twins.

Aquring another starting pitcher now, such as any of the four the Marlains have made available, or going all in and trading for disgruntled Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds would be a great step to stay in front of Minnesota.

Those are two significant moves, but even just a minor move such as adding another bullpen piece could be impactful.

Hopefully, the Guardians are able to pull off another move before Spring Training gets underway at the end of Febuary.

