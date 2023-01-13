Guardians Avoid Arbitration With A Handful Of Players

The Guardians were busy on the first day that they were eligible to sign players to avoid arbitration cases.

Cleveland avoided arbitration with over half of their starting lineup. They gave contracts to Cal Quantrill, Zach Plesac, and Aaron Civale.

Quantrill's deal is worth the most at $5.55 million, Plesac's salary will be $2.95 million, and Civale will make $2.6 million. The Guardians have one of the best all-around pitching staffs in baseball and they still aren't paying them too much either.

The Guardians also avoided arbitration with first base and designated hitter Josh Naylor. His contract will be worth $3.35 million in 2023.

There were a lot of questions about Naylor heading into 2022 because of his season-ending injury in 2021. However, he came back and had one of the best years of his career while playing a crucial role in getting the Guardians to the playoffs.

Cleveland isn't done with the whole arbitration process though. Shane Bieber, Amed Rosario, and James Karinchak have all yet to sign.

Only time will tell if the two sides can come to an agreement or if they'll go to an arbitration case.

Edit: Shane Bieber signed a $10.01 million deal to avoid arbitration shortly after this story was published.

