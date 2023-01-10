The Guardians And Marlins Could Be Perfect Trade Partners

The Miami Marlins are looking to trade multiple of their starting pitchers and the Cleveland Guardians could be looking to add one before the start of the 2023 season.

It seems that most teams are done making major moves before the 2023 season gets started. But that doesn't mean we won't see one more trade go down before the season gets underway.

If one does, the Guardians and Marlins could be the perfect match to get a trade done.

Miami had one of the best starting rotations in baseball during the 2022 season. However, that was overlooked by some fans because they played in one of the best divisions and still struggled to win games due to a lackluster offense.

The National League East isn't looking to get any weaker anytime soon with the Braves, Mets, and Phillies all spending money and loading up for the next few years. The reality is that Miami just doesn't have a chance at competing for a postseason spot in 2023.

Realizing the situation they are in, the Marlins have let other organizations know that they are willing to trade four of their starting pitchers. This includes players such as Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers, Jesus Luzardo, and Edward Cabrera.

Holding onto reigning NL Cy-Young winner Sandy Alcantara seems like a pretty smart decision.

This is where the Guardians come into play. A trade between Cleveland and Miami could make a lot of sense for both sides.

Cleveland could use another starting pitcher for the 2023 season. They have a list of promising pitchers in Double and Triple-A but it's still unknown what they'll look like at the Big League level.

Trading for one of Miami's proven pitchers would allow the Guardians to remain a contender in 2023 while still looking to the future. So who would Cleveland give up to get one of these pitchers?

You just have to look at the Marlins' needs and who Cleveland has a surplus of to figure out what a trade may look like.

Out of all of Miami's needs to their roster, they're in desperate need of outfield help. Whether that be players they could immediately play in the Majors or younger prospects they can look to the future with. Cleveland could fulfill either of those needs.

Now, nothing is even reportedly in the talks between these teams. But if the Marlins want to trade one of their pitchers and the Guardians want to add one, a trade between them would not be surprising.

