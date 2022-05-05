Steven Kwan continues to hit, and this one just happens to be another first.

Steven Kwan had his first career walk-off winner on Wednesday night, and during Thursday's game added another milestone to his impressive rookie season.

With one on and two out in the third inning, Kwan launched a ball over the right field fence to tie the game up 2-2 against the Blue Jays. Kwan hit the ball off the Jays starter, José Berríos, for his first major league home run.

Heading into tonight's game the rookie was slashing .328/.419/.443 with an .862 OPS.

The Guardians are coming off of a come-from-behind win in extras last night against the Padres. Right in the thick of it was Kwan who delivered the winning hit in the 10th to give the club the 6-5 victory.

