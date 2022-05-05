Skip to main content

Steven Kwan Launches First Major League Home Run Of Career

Steven Kwan continues to hit, and this one just happens to be another first.

Steven Kwan had his first career walk-off winner on Wednesday night, and during Thursday's game added another milestone to his impressive rookie season.

With one on and two out in the third inning, Kwan launched a ball over the right field fence to tie the game up 2-2 against the Blue Jays. Kwan hit the ball off the Jays starter, José Berríos, for his first major league home run.

Heading into tonight's game the rookie was slashing .328/.419/.443 with an .862 OPS.

The Guardians are coming off of a come-from-behind win in extras last night against the Padres. Right in the thick of it was Kwan who delivered the winning hit in the 10th to give the club the 6-5 victory.

