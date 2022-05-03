Guardians vs. Padres Series-Opener Rained Out

The postponed game will be made up as a doubleheader on Wednesday.

When the Guardians left northeast Ohio after sweeping the Chicago White Sox on April 21st, the hope was that when the team returned to town that the weather would cooperate a little better.

They had a pair of games snowed out on April 18th and 19th against Chicago and hoped that a 10-day trip to New York, Los Angeles and Oakland would give them better fortune when they returned home.

No such luck.

Tonight's game against the San Diego Padres - including the homecoming of former Indian Mike Clevinger - has been postponed because of rain. Tonight's cancelled game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader on Wednesday beginning at 1:10 p.m.

San Diego is only in town for two days, so there weren't many other logical options for rescheduling today's contest. The Guardians head to the west coast in August and will play the Padres on August 23 and 24 at Petco Park.

Looking ahead on the homestand with Toronto coming to town for four games beginning on Thursday, the team will likely need to make a move to have a starting pitcher on Sunday against the Blue Jays.

