The Guardians finished off the day in dramatic fashion with a walk-off 6-5 winner in extras.

While game two didn't get off to the best start after Cal Quantrill allowed three runs in the first inning, he did settle in after that first frame. Quantrill went six innings on the day and allowed three hits, three runs, five walks, and had seven punch outs.

Quantrill was another Guardian who was facing his former team as he was part of the nine-player deal between Cleveland and San Diego. When he exited the game the Guardians trailed 3-1.

No Quit, Big Eighth

The Guardians outhit the Padres in both games but they struggled to get runs in on the few opportunities they had early on. But as we all know it, the bats came alive when it mattered most.

In the third inning, the Guardians had bases loaded with two outs thanks to singles from Andrés Giménez, Myles Straw, and Amed Rosario. José Ramírez worked a walk to get the Guardians on the board, making it 3-1.

In the seventh, Austin Hedges got a hit with one out, and Ernie Clement would bring him home with a double off the left field wall to cut the Padres lead to 3-2.

Anthony Gose worked a clean frame in the seventh with two strikeouts to keep the game within reach. Trevor Stephan had a tough outing after being fantastic for the Guardians in relief, and things started to look bleak.

He had allowed two hits, two runs, two walks, and struck out just one in 0.2 innings, giving the Padres the 5-2 advantage. Anthony Castro, who was recalled from Triple-A today, got the final out of the inning.

But the Guardians stormed back in the eighth after Ramírez led off with a walk. Owen Miller reached first on a fielder's choice, and Franmil Reyes singled to give them first and second with just one out.

Steven Kwan, who entered as a pinch-hitter for Oscar Mercado in the sixth, lined out. A bouncing ball off Gimenéz's bat went under Manny Machado's glove to once again cut the lead to 5-3.

Hedges, who is also a former Padre, had an RBI single to right to bring the Guardians within one run, 5-4. Josh Naylor, as already mentioned a former Padre, pinch-hit for Clement and knocked in the tying run to bring the score even at 5-5.

Emmanuel Clase would work the ninth, and Nick Sandlin toed the rubber in the 10th. With Machado placed on second to start the inning, Sandlin was quickly in a bases loaded jam with just one out, but the Guardians turned a double play to get out of it.

Miller was placed on second for the Guardians to start the 10th. After Reyes was hit-by-pitch to give them first and second, Kwan delivered a single to right for the walk-off winner, ending the game with a 6-5 victory. This was his first career walk-off win.

Upcoming Series

The Blue Jays are coming to town for a four-game series beginning on Thursday with José Berríos (2-0, 4.13) going opposite of Aaron Civale (0-2, 10.67) for the Guardians to start it off.

