Takeaways From Aaron Civale's First Start For Guardians Since Coming Off Injured List

The Guardians have been thin at starting pitching since both Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale went on the injured list. Thankfully, they have one of those pitchers back in Civale who made his first start since coming off the list in Chicago on Tuesday night.

To keep it short, Civale looked phenomenal for a first start since returning from injury. He was on a strict pitch count, but that didn't stop him from pitching five full innings while only allowing four hits. He only had two strikeouts, but also only walked two batters.

The box score doesn't tell the whole story though and there was a lot to like about this start.

1. Strong Command Of The Plate

One of the biggest worries with a pitcher coming back from injury is how they're command is going to be with not facing Major League pitching for an extended period of time. This wasn't a problem for Civale.

He only walked one batter and continued to use that nasty cutter of his to throw strikes coming out to a 26 CSW percentage.

Civale's command is certainly something to be optimistic about in his final three or four starts in the regular season.

2. Fastball Velocity On Par With Season

Civale only ranks in the 5th percentile of fastball velocity, but the pitch is still a massive part of his pitch rotation when paired with his curveball. He was on the injured list with "right forearm inflammation" which could have affected his velocity.

Luckily, that didn't seem to be the case.

He has an average fastball velocity of 90.7 in 2022 and Civale's velo on Tuesday night was at 90.7 while maxing out at just about 93 at one point. Civale is never going to strike guys out with his heater but to know it's still there as a setup pitch for the curveball is a great sign.

3. Relied Heavy On Defense

Civale left the night with only two strikeouts, but that's okay. He relied heavily on his defense to make plays and they showed up for him.

The White Sox put 17 balls in play against Civale, but only ended up with four hits. This was in large part thanks to Jose Ramirez who made a handful of fantastic plays at third base.

Relying on your defense as Civale did is absolutely fine, especially when you have the command he did.

