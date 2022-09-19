The Guardians Are Getting A Chunk Of Their Hits From An Unexpected Place

It's not a secret that this Guardians team doesn't hit a lot of home runs. In fact, they've hit the second-fewest in baseball with only 113. They only trail their divisional counterpart the Detroit Tigers who have hit 93.

But this doesn't mean they are hitting the ball either. The Guardians are actually fifth in the American League with hits this season. But these hits aren't coming from the traditional base hit or ball in the gap doubles.

They're coming from weekly hit balls that the Guardians have turned into base hits with hustle and heart.

They currently lead all of baseball in infield hits with 139. That comes out to be 7.8 percent of all of their team hits coming from here. The next closest team is the Colorado Rockies who have had 129 infield hits this season.

When looking at who leads the team with infield hits, there really aren't any surprises. It's all of the team's speedsters.

Amed Rosario - 20 IFH

Steven Kwan - 17 IFH

Myles Straw - 15 IFH

Jose Ramirez - 14 IFH

Oscar Gonzalez - 13 IFH

Andres Gimenez - 12 IFH

The Guardians have created opportunities for themselves all season and the number of infield hits that they've produced is just another example of this.

For those wondering how this team has been able to climb to the top of their division when the White Sox and Twins seemed to be the easy favorites, this stat is one example of it. It may seem small, but it shows that they never take a playoff and want it more than their opponents.

-----

Read More:

Terry Francona Gives Update On Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac

Andres Gimenez Sets Painful Franchise Record

Kirk McCarty Saves The Guardians In Lengthy Extra-Innings Game

Guardians Farm Report Valera, Naylor, And Brennan All Go Deep In Clipper Win

Rosario Drives In Six Runs On Eight Hits In Doubleheader Sweep Of Twins

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI