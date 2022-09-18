Terry Francona Gives Update On Guardians Pitcher Zach Plesac

The Guardians have been without two pieces of their rotation for a little over two weeks now. Zach Plesac was placed on the injured list with a "right fifth metacarpal fracture" (hand) which he suffered after punching the mound after giving up a home run.

Not an ideal way to miss a few weeks of the season. But it does sound like Plesac is making progress to return from the injury.

After Sunday's game, Tito gave an update on where he's at and what Plesac's plan is in the upcoming weeks. He said, "On Tuesday (September 20) he's either going to pitch in Columbus or a sim game ... and then he's going to come back Saturday and get a little bit more extended."

The good news is that Plesac is at least throwing a baseball and getting work in. The bad news is that it still sounds like he is still a little ways off from being activated and placed back on the Major League roster.

It's still uncertain whether or not Plesac will return during the regular season. Hopefully, he will be an option for the Guardians in the postseason (if they can make it there) as either a starter or as a distance guy out of the bullpen.

This injury is a big blow for the team as they've had to scramble with roster moves to fill starts. At least the team is getting some relief with Aaron Civale planning to start on Tuesday in Chicago.

