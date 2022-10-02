Takeaways From Bo Naylor's Guardians And Big League Debut

Well folks, it finally happened. Bo Naylor is officially part of the Cleveland Guardians.

Naylor made his Big League debut on Saturday when he came in to catch for Luke Maile. He got a standing ovation from the crowd when the substitution was made and the hype from the fans is definitely real.

So did he live up to this hype in his debut? In a way, yes.

Naylor got two plate appearances tonight to show what he could do offensively. He struck out in his first at-bat after working a 2-2 count. Then in his final at-bat, and the final at-bat of the game, he popped out to the left fielder.

This may not have been the big offensive showcase that some fans were hoping for in his first game, but there's really nothing wrong with that. It's his first game, give him time and it'll come.

The one area where Bo really shined was behind the plate. In his first inning as a Big League catcher, he made a gorgeous throw to throw out Kyle Isbell who was trying to steal second.

This throw was right on the money and couldn't have been any better.

After that game, Naylor said that the throw felt "Really good. It was one of those things where you see it happen and your body just does what it's supposed to do. I didn't have any thoughts, I just let the game play and trusted in myself..."

This answer shows that Bo has all the confidence needed to play in the Majors. He clearly has faith in himself and his ability that won't hold him back.

It's still unclear whether or not Naylor will be on the postseason roster. Either way, I'm excited to have more opportunities to see him play whether it's deep into October this season or next year.

