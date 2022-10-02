What Will Zach Plesac's Playoff Role Be With The Guardians?

Zach Plesac made his first start back with the Guardians after being out almost a month with an injured hand he received after punching the mound after giving up a home run.

He pitched 3.2 innings while giving up seven hits, four runs (one earned), one walk, and one strikeout. Not a fantastic stat line, but I guess it could be worse too. He struggled all night with locating the strike zone which eventually caused his pitch count to skyrocket early on.

With the postseason starting in less than a week the Guardians don't have time to wait and give him time to work back up and find his groove. This makes his role in the playoffs a bleak one.

It's unlikely that Plesac will be used as a starter. Postseason rotations already shorten up and it looks like it'll be Shane Bieber, Triston McKenzie, Cal Quantrill, and Aaron Civale that will make up the four-man rotation.

This leaves Plesac out of a starting role purely by the process of elimination.

How about a situation where the Guardians need a prolonged arm out of the bullpen that needs to go three or four innings? A perfect time for Plesac to come in, right?

Well, at this point Cody Morris is a much better option to put in over Plesac. Morris has only been in the Big Leagues for a few weeks, but there still has been a lot to like about him.

Plus, he isn't rehabbing an injury at the moment.

Plesac talked about possibly coming out of the bullpen following Saturday's loss saying that "I'm excited. I'm looking forward to it, I'm going to embrace any role given moving toward the postseason."

It certainly seems like Plesac is open to the idea of coming out of the bullpen, but time will tell whether or not that's the best fit for him moving forward.

