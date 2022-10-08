Tampa Bay Manager Kevin Cash Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment

There's been talk all season about attendance being down and fans not showing up for games. Whatever the reason may be, there's no denying that when Progressive Field fills up it's an electric place to be!

This isn't exactly a secret either. Rays manager, Kevin Cash, gave Cleveland fans a huge compliment before game two of the Wild Card series between the Rays and the Guardians.

He talked about the atmosphere of game one and said, "This place, certainly Cleveland, has great fans. It's a sports town, they pull for their teams."

Cash also went on and talked about how this isn't a one-off thing either. Cleveland played Tampa Bay back in the 2013 Wild Card game. Cash said that this game was "The loudest atmosphere I'd ever heard when I was sitting in the bullpen leading up to that game."

It's pretty cool to see an opposing manager talk so highly about a fan base in the thick of a playoff series. He certainly didn't have to say any of that, but he did and you can tell it was genuine too.

Cal Quantrill even chimed in about the fan turnout on Friday and said, "Twelve o'clock game on a Friday, people have work and we still filled it up. So, that was awesome. I'm proud of the Cleveland fans and I expect today to be even better."

As loud as it was on Friday, that game wasn't even sold out. Saturday is expected to be even loud with it being a sell-out.

If the Guardians are able to go out and beat the Rays on Saturday then Progressive Field and the city of Cleveland are going to be a fun place to be!

-----

Read More:

Wild Card Game To Pitching Preview: Triston McKenzie Vs. Tyler Glasnow

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are A Legitimate Playoff Contender

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series, 2-1

Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation