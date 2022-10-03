A Couple Of Guardians Received Rewards For The Month Of September

One can argue that as good as this Guardians team has been, they still aren't getting the national attention that they deserve. That changed a little bit on Monday afternoon as the team finally announced they had two players receive big honors.

Steven Kwan: Rookie Of The Month

The first announcement was that Steven Kwan won rookie of the month for the month of September. He was absolutely unreal!

Kwan slashed .325/.396/.450 in that time span while also driving in 14 batters. He also finally got some of the respect he deserved at the plate by getting intentionally walked for the first time in his career.

Some people may not want to admit it, but Kwan has been a ROY of the candidate all year. His second Rookie of the Month honors is just another example of this. He's been just as consistent as any player in the Major League and has been a massive part of this team's success.

Emmanuel Clase: Reliever Of The Month

Who said that the Cy Young Winner had to be a starting pitcher? Apparently, that message didn't get to Emmanuel Clase.

Maybe a little bit of an overreaction, but a case certainly could be made. If someone were to make that argument they'd have to include Clase's now three Reliever of the Month Awards. His latest was announced on Monday along with the Kwan news.

I'm running out of words to describe Clase, he's truly just an unbelieve. He pitched 16 innings over 17 appearances in September while only allowing six runs. Which is also the most he's given up in a month all season.

Clase's 10 saves in the month are the second-most he's had in a month this season too. As the Guardians prepare themselves to start the postseason, there isn't a better weapon in the back of the bullpen than Clase.

