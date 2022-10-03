Jose Ramirez Eclipses Cleveland Franchise Record, Cements His Place Among All-Time Legends

Jose Ramirez is the cornerstone of the Cleveland Guardians franchise and he often does things that bring fans to their feet.

But as the regular season is drawing to a close, his full season numbers are legitimately making all-time history.

He's unquestionably one of the most valuable players in Major League Basbeall, despite the fact he won't win that award this year with Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge having the kinds of seasons they've posted.

But Ramirez has officially put together a 2022 campaign the likes of which no other player in the history of Cleveland professional baseball has done.

Jose Ramirez is the first Cleveland player to record at least 25 home runs, 120 RBI's, 40 doubles and 20 stolen bases in a single season.

Pretty darn impressive, considering he just signed the largest extension in franchise history in April. Doesn't it feel all too often that guys sign their massive contract extensions with guaranteed money and then fail to live up to the value the teams were paying for?

As it turns out, Ramirez is also the first player in the Major Leagues to record such a season since Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Shawn Green did so in 1999. Only six players prior to Ramirez have ever put up those kinds of statistics in a single season all-time, and each of them hit at least 37 home runs.

With three games left in the regular season, Ramirez needs one home run to reach 30 homers for the third time in his career.

But it actually gets better.

Ramirez has 29 home runs, five triples and 42 doubles this season. This is the fourth time in his career that he's hit at least 29 home runs, 32 doubles and four triples in a season.

Only six players in Major League Baseball have ever had at least four seasons with 29 HR, 32 doubles and four triples: Joe DiMaggio, Jimmy Foxx, Lou Gehrig, Willie Mays and Babe Ruth.

And Jose. Freaking. Ramirez.

I sure hope Cleveland fans are appreciating enough what they're seeing from this kid.

-----

Read More:

WATCH: Will Brennan Hits First Major League Home Run

Takeaways from Bo Naylor's Major League Debut

What Will Zach Plesac's Playoff Role Be With The Guardians?

Why The Guardians Chose Owen Miller Over Tyler Freeman

WATCH: Guardians Raise American League Central Champions Flag

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation