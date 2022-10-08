Terry Francona Shares Hilarious Story About Riding His Scooter After Game One Of Wild Card Series

I guess there are some advantages to the twelve o'clock first pitch. One of them was that all of downtown was still bright and fans were lined up outside Progressive Field when the game finished up and the team started to leave..

Fans may have even seen the picture circulating on social media of Guardians manager Terry Francona riding his scooter down East 4th after the win.

An iconic Cleveland sports moment.

Well, before Game Two of the Wild Card Series Tito elaborated on what it was like two ride back home in the middle of the day and he shared a hilarious interaction he had with another fan.

Take a listen!

I mean I can't even imagine the thoughts going through Tito's head at that moment and how fast it must've happened.

Tito did put jokes aside and said how much he loved being in Cleveland and some of the interactions he gets on the street you just can't get anywhere else.

Clearly, Tito loves being in Cleveland and we love having him here!

-----

Read More:

Kevin Cash Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment

Wild Card Game To Pitching Preview: Triston McKenzie Vs. Tyler Glasnow

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are A Legitimate Playoff Contender

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series, 2-1

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation