Skip to main content

Terry Francona Shares Hilarious Story About Riding His Scooter After Game One Of Wild Card Series

Terry Francona had a hilarious interaction with a Cleveland fan after game one of the Wild Card Series.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

I guess there are some advantages to the twelve o'clock first pitch. One of them was that all of downtown was still bright and fans were lined up outside Progressive Field when the game finished up and the team started to leave..

Fans may have even seen the picture circulating on social media of Guardians manager Terry Francona riding his scooter down East 4th after the win. 

An iconic Cleveland sports moment. 

Well, before Game Two of the Wild Card Series Tito elaborated on what it was like two ride back home in the middle of the day and he shared a hilarious interaction he had with another fan.

Take a listen!

I mean I can't even imagine the thoughts going through Tito's head at that moment and how fast it must've happened.

Tito did put jokes aside and said how much he loved being in Cleveland and some of the interactions he gets on the street you just can't get anywhere else.

Clearly, Tito loves being in Cleveland and we love having him here!

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read More:

Kevin Cash Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment

Wild Card Game To Pitching Preview: Triston McKenzie Vs. Tyler Glasnow

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are A Legitimate Playoff Contender

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series, 2-1

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Kevin Cash Pregame October 8 2022
News

Tampa Bay Manager, Kevin Cash, Gives Guardians Fans A Big Compliment

By Tommy Wild
Triston McKenzie
News

Wild Card Game Two Pitching Preview: Triston McKenzie Vs. Tyler Glasnow

By Tommy Wild
Emmanuel Clase October 7 2022
News

Playoff Atmosphere Isn't A Problem For Emmanuel Clase

By Tommy Wild
Jose Ramirez October 7 2022
News

How The Guardians Managed To Take Game One From The Rays

By Tommy Wild
Cleveland Guardians
News

Age Is Just A Number: Guardians Are Legitimate Playoff Contenders

By Brendan Gulick
Shane Bieber
News

Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

By Brendan Gulick
Jose Ramirez
News

Watch Jose Ramirez Hit Go-Ahead Home Run vs. Tampa Bay

By Brendan Gulick
Wildcard Rosters Are Set
News

Cleveland Guardians Announce Playoff Roster vs. Tampa Bay Rays

By Brendan Gulick