This Is What Josh Bell Had To Say After Signing Contract With The Guardians

Josh Bell is officially a Cleveland Guardian!

The organization made the two-year contract official on Monday afternoon with a press conference shortly afterward. There was a lot to like about what Bell had to say about joining the Guardians.

He commented on the Guardians' unexpected success during the 2022 season and what it means to be able to help them get to the next level:

"I was able to watch from afar, seeing everything that the Guardians did last year was really entertaining baseball. (They) surprised a lot of people from what expectations were at the beginning of the season last year and to finish where they finished is pretty incredible and I'm happy to hopefully be a part of that culture next year of pushing us even further."

Bell was clearly brought in for the power he can bring to the Guardians' lineup, but he doesn't just hit for power. As a switch hitter, he's able to hit the ball all over the field and that part of his game will open up even more in 2023.

This is something that the designated hitter has already been thinking about:

"I think next year the sky's the limit for a lot of lefties with the shift going away. They get rewarded for hard contract to the pull side a little bit more so you know I won't shy away from that contact as I have in the past. Hopefully, the numbers will jump in regards to the home runs again and the average will be there too.

The Guardians thrived by going from first to third and stringing together base hits to score in 2022. It seems like even though Bell can provide power to the lineup he won't hesitate to hit for contact if the situation allows it.

This is a great sign for an offense that will be a lot of fun to watch next season.

