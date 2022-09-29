Top Catching Prospect Bo Naylor Joins Cleveland Guardians For Stretch Run

Chris Antonetti spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon before the Guardians wrapped up their series with Tampa Bay.

Here are a few of the things that stood out:

* Highly-touted catching prospect (and younger brother to Josh) Bo Naylor has joined the Guardians as a member of the team's taxi squad. There's no immediate plan to add him to the active roster for the remainder of the year or the post-season, but there's plenty of reason to have him here. Naylor had a terrific season, achieving a rare 20 homer, 20 stolen base season for a minor league catcher.

With the Triple-A season over for the Columbus Clippers, the options for Naylor were basically to stay in Columbus and train, go home or come up here and get as acclimated as he can. He can train with Luke Maile, Austin Hedges and Sandy Alomar Jr., learn how they are preparing for games of this magnitude late in the season and stay sharp in a true baseball environment.

Plus, the Guardians sure hope nothing bad will happen, but you're always just an unfortunate foul tip away from needing another catcher.

Bo Naylor is quite happy to be here and he's in a great spot at the moment.

* The team also shared that Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac have switched days to pitch against the Kansas City Royals.

Civale will now start tomorrow's series opener against KC and Plesac will go on Saturday.

Antonetti says that will allow Civale to pitch again on Wednesday in the regular season finale. The team views Civale's postseason role as a starter, while Plesac would more likely be able to help the team out of the bullpen.

* Antonetti laughed when he was asked if he had any pull over what time the Guardians game would be played in the American League Wild Card Round. He said they will react to whatever is put in front of them, but acknowledged that playing in the afternoon could certainly happen.

