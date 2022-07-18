MLB Draft Day Two: Guardians Selections In Rounds 3-10

Last night, the Guardians kicked off the draft by selecting three prospects who have a ton of potential! They took OF Chase DeLauter with their first pick, RHP Justin Campbell with their second pick of the night, and LHP Parker Messick.

Take a look at what Director of Ametuer Scotting, Scott Barnsby had to say about last night's selections.

Here are the selections the organization made today:

Pick 92: Joe Lampe OF

With the first pick of the day, the Guardians took OF Joe Lampe out of Arizona State University. Last season, he hit .340 and had 41 RBI. He didn't record a single error and made the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team as a redshirt freshman. Lampe was also an ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Finalist.

Pick 121: Nate Furman 2B

The Guardians took 2B Nate Furman out of UNC Charlette with their second pick of the day. Furman hit .301 in his freshman season. Just like Lampe, Furman did not commit an error at second base last season.

Pick 151: Guy Lipscomb Jr. OF

The next pick in the draft was OF Guy Lipscomb Jr. from Belmont. He was ranked the number six prospect in OVS for the 2022 Draft. Lipscomb slashed .406/.484./.548 last season for the Bruins and has proven to be a solid offensive outfielder.

Pick 181: Dylan Delucia RHP

The Guardians took their first pitcher of the day with right-hander Dylan Delucia out of Ole Miss. He had a career 3.68 ERA in college and struck out 105 hitters. He was named the 2022 Men's College World Series Most Outstanding Player after he went 2-0 and pitched a complete game shut out. The Guardians seem to have got a good one!

Pick 211: Javier Santos Tejada RHP

The next pitcher the Guardians took off the board was Javier Santos Tejada out of Georgia Premier Academy (HS). The 19-year-old is out of the same high school as another Guardians high prospect, Daniel Espino.

Pick 241: Jackson Humphries LHP

Cleveland took another high school pitcher with their next pick and selected Jackson Humphries out of Fuquay-Varina (HS). He is ranked the 128th prospect on MLB.com. The lefty's best pitch is his fastball which reaches 93-95 miles per hour.

Pick 271: Austin Peterson RHP

The Guardians shifted towards taking more pitching later in the draft and that can be seen with their decision to draft Austin Peterson RHP out of Uconn. The Huskie had a career ERA of 3.30 and struck out 229 batters. Peterson finished the 2022 season with 11 wins which were tied for second most in the country.

Pick 301: Jacob Zibin RHP

The last pick of the day was Jack Zibin RHP out of TNXL Academy. He is ranked the 131st prospect on MLB.com. The 17-year-old's best pitch is a 95-96 mile per hour fastball which could still gain more velocity as he continues to grow.

The 2022 MLB will finish up with rounds 11-20 tomorrow afternoon.

