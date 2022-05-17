Skip to main content

Who Is New Guardians Pitcher Yohan Ramirez?

The Guardians acquire Yohan Ramirez from the Seattle Mariners.

The Guardians get another pitcher! They completed a trade with the Seattle Mariners to acquire Yohan Ramirez in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Ramirez has been optioned to AAA Columbus since being traded to Cleveland.

So, who is Yohan Ramirez and what can fans expect to see from him?

This season Ramirez has an ERA of 7.56 while appearing in seven games of relief. In those seven games, he has pitched a total of 8.1 innings. The ERA is a little bit higher than you would like to see for a relief pitcher, but Ramirez does have 10 strikeouts in his innings of work. 

After struggling to start the year, the Mariners designated Ramirez for assignment on May 13. 

Even though his ERA is high this season, Ramirez did have a 2.61 ERA in the shortened 2020 season and had a 3.90 ERA in 2021. This gives him a career ERA of 3.97, which is not horrendous for a relief pitcher. 

Ramirez works with two pitches. The first one is a slider which he throws the most at 55.1 percent of the time. His second pitch is a four-seam fastball which is 44.9 percent of his pitches. 

The Guardians trading for Ramirez came at the same time the club placed pitcher James Karinchak on the 60-day injured list. Karinchak was a big part of Cleveland’s bullpen last season but has yet to play in 2022.

Pitching is a premium for every team in the MLB and everyone is always looking for more of it. Ramirez has shown flashes of potential in his career mainly in his first two seasons. If the Guardians can tap into the Ramirez that the Mariners got in 2020 and 2021 then he could become a solid piece for the Guardians' bullpen.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Please SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel and hit the notification bell so you can get all the latest video content from the team! You can also follow our social media channels on @CBIonSI

-----

You May Also Like:

Allen Consistently Dominating For Double-A Akron

Naylor Hits Game-Tying Grand Slam, Guardians Rally In Chicago

Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Drives In Six Leading Akron to Third Straight Win

Why This Is The Most Important Week Of The Season For The Guardians

What We Learned About The Guardians: May 9

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!

Andres Gimenez Point Up
Opinion

Comparing Guardians' Andres Gimenez To  Fransisco Lindor In 2022

By Tommy Wild18 hours ago
Shane Bieber Flip
Opinion

What We Learned About The Guardians: May 16

By Tommy WildMay 16, 2022
freeman4
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Clutch Home Run By Freeman Helps Columbus Earn Series Sweep

By Todd PaquetteMay 16, 2022
Josh Naylor Happy
Opinion

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: May 15

By Tommy WildMay 15, 2022
benton
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Benton Continues To Excel Earning Third Save For Hillcats

By Todd PaquetteMay 15, 2022
Oscar Gonzalez1
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Helps Power Columbus To Fourth Straight Win

By Todd PaquetteMay 14, 2022
Josh Naylor
News

Naylor To COVID-19 IL, Guardians Roster Updates

By Adrienne GoehlerMay 13, 2022
Tena
Prospects

Guardians Farm Report: Tena Delivers Walk-Off Win For Akron

By Todd PaquetteMay 13, 2022