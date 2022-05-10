Allen Consistently Dominating For Double-A Akron

Cleveland Guardians 23-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Logan Allen finally doesn't have to deal with being called "the other Logan Allen" or being identified as "Logan T. Allen". The Logan Allen that was acquired by the Padres and had been with the big-league club was picked up off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles after being designated for assignment last week. Leaving the younger prospect, the only Logan Allen now in the organization.

Allen has already made a name for himself however for all that follow the Guardians minor league affiliates and top prospects. After being drafted in the second round out of Florida International University in 2020 Cleveland would hold him back from making his pro-debut until the 2021 season.

Allen would start his professional career at High-A Lake County in 2021. However, his stay with the Captains would be short as he earned a promotion to Double-A Akron after making just nine starts dominating the competition. Over the nine starts he had a 1.58 ERA over 51.1 innings walking just 13 batters while striking out 67.

Making the jump from High-A to Double-A is a big jump in competition in the minor leagues. For Allen it wouldn't make much of a difference as he would continue to excel over his final 12 appearances of the season with the Akron RubberDucks. Over 60.0 innings with Double-A Akron hold opposing batters to a .186 average while striking out 76 batters and putting up a 2.85 ERA.

Allen's final season numbers combined in his first pro-season between Lake County and Akron were phenomenal. Over his 21 outings on the 2021 season Allen would finish with 9 wins and 0 losses with a sparkling 2.25 ERA over 111.1 innings. Allen only allowed 77 hits with batters only hitting for a .193 against him. He would finish second in the Guardians farm system in strikeouts with 143 only trailing top prospect Daniel Espino's 154 on the year.

After a successful first pro-season in the books for Allen would enter into the 2022 season with a lot of high expectations. Allen entered the 2022 season as our number eight prospect overall in the Guardians organization for our Cleveland Baseball Insider top 50 prospect rankings.

Many people were a little surprised he didn't open the season at Triple-A Columbus coming out of spring training. With only 60.0 innings in the book at Double-A and the glut of pitching talent the organization has it wasn't to big of a surprise he returned to Double-A Akron to start the year.

So far so good for Allen in terms of living up to the high expectations. It's hard to believe Allen could look or do anything better than what he accomplished last year but he has. Over his first six starts for Double-A Akron on the season Allen has allowed two runs or less while striking out at least six batters in every start. Batters are only hitting a combined .198 against him over his first 32.1 innings. His 43 strikeouts currently lead the Guardians organization and the Double-A Eastern League. His consistency of strong outings has been remarkable each time out leading to a 1.95 ERA to start the year.

If Allen continues to pitch like he has a promotion to Triple-A Columbus could come sooner rather than later putting him one step closer to the big leagues.

