Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Drives In Six Leading Akron to Third Straight Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Sunday including a double header for Low-A Lynchburg.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus scored three times in the second inning Sunday on three separate RBI base hits by Alex Call, Jose Fermin and Tyler Freeman. Unfortunately for the Clippers that would be the only runs they would score in the game.

Omaha would tie the game in the third inning knocking out Clippers starter Eli Lingos out of the game after two and a third innings pitched. The game would remain tied at 3-to-3 until the Storm Chasers broke through in the bottom of the seventh inning scoring what would be the eventual winning run on a fielder's choice.

For Columbus it was their fourth straight loss dropping the teams record to 18-12 on the season.

Top Performers

Alex Call 2-4 R RBI

Tyler Freeman 1-3 RBI

Jose Fermin 1-4 R RBI SB

Will Benson 1-3 BB SB

Oscar Gonzalez 1-4 2B

Thomas Ponticelli 2.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron got their third straight win over Richmond in thanks to tremendous efforts by outfielder Will Brennan and starting pitcher Logan Allen. With the win the RubberDucks split the series 3-to-3 with Richmond and move to 14-13 on the season.

Brennan had a tremendous day at the plate driving home six runs in the contest on three hits falling a triple short of the cycle. Brennan's biggest hit came on a three-run home run in the second inning that broke the game wide open giving the RubberDucks a 6-to-0 lead at the time. The home run was his second of the season. Brennan now leads the Eastern League with 26 RBI's and his .337 batting average is second in the league.

RubberDucks starter Logan Allen just continues to dominate Double-A batters throwing six innings of one run ball allowing just three hits while striking out six Flying Squirrels on the day. Allen lowered his season ERA to 1.95 and now has a farm system leading 43 strikeouts on the year.

Top Performers:

Will Brennan 3-5 2R 2B HR 6RBI

Julian Escobedo 2-5 2R 2B RBI

George Valera 1-5 2R 2B RBI

Bo Naylor 1-3 RBI 2BB

Logan Allen 6.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO (W)

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Tommy Mace did all he could to keep Lake County in the game on Sunday. Mace would throw four and two thirds scoreless innings while striking out a career high eight batters in the game before needing to leave early with a leg cramp in the fifth inning.

Dayton would go on to score two runs in the seventh inning off the Captains bullpen. Unfortunately for Lake County the offense could only muster three hits in the game and would be shutout by the Dragons dropping the series finale. With the loss Lake County falls to 12-14 on the season.

Top Performers:

Tommy Mace 4.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 8SO

Ray Delgado 1-2 2B BB

Joe Naranjo 1-3 BB

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would drop game one of a double dip Sunday with their only run coming on an Isaiah Greene solo home run in the fifth inning. It was Greene's second home run of the 2022 season. It would be one of just two hits the Hillcats would get in the game of Nationals pitching.

Fredericksburg would get to Hillcats starter Trenton Denholm for four runs over four and a third innings which would end up being plenty taking game one.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 1-2 R HR RBI BB

Jorge Burgos 1-2 BB

Hugo Villalobos 1.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

In game two Lynchburg would trail 5-3 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning until catcher Joe Donovan would step up and hit his first home run of the season. The two-run shot would tie the game up at 5-to-5 giving the Hillcats new life heading into the final inning of regulation.

Just as it seemed Lynchburg turned momentum in their favor Nationals second baseman Viandel Pena would hit a solo home run with two outs in the in the top of the seventh with two outs off Hillcats reliever Davis Sharpe.

The Hillcats now trailing 6-to-5 would go down in order in the bottom half of the inning. With the Nationals sweep of the double header it drops the Hillcats back to .500 at 13-13 on the season.

Top Performers:

Joe Donovan 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Dayan Frias 2-3 2R 2B BB

Jake Fox 2-4 R RBI

Skeiling Rodriguez 1-3 R

Milan Tolentino 1-3 BB

Jake Miller 4.0(IP) 2H 2R 2ER 2BB 4SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Franmil Reyes Appears To Be Turning Around Awful Start

Guardians Farm Report: Williams Strikes Out 10 Over Five Scoreless In Captains Win

What's Wrong With Shane Bieber?

Guardians, Blue Jays Split Twinbill

Bradley Clears Waivers, Allen Claimed By Orioles

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!