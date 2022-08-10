WATCH: Will Benson Gets First Major League Hit For The Guardians

It took a little bit longer than everyone expected, but Will Benson finally got his first Major League hit!

He was slotted in as the Guardians' designated hitter for Wednesday night's game so all he had to do was think about hitting. That's exactly what Benson did during his first at-bat as he put a beautiful swing on a slider from the Tigers' Drew Hutchison and pulled a line drive, base hit to right field.

His first Big League hit couldn't have come at a better time either. Andres Gimenez was standing on third waiting to score and Benson drove him right in.

Watch the hit here:

Benson ended up coming around to score on a Myles Straw RBI.

Comerica Park was just about silent during his at-bat, but after Benson put the ball in play the only thing fans could hear was the yells and cheers from the Guardians' dugout. You can tell this team is behind each other and its fantastic to watch!

