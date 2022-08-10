It's Not Taking Long For Oscar Gonzalez To Heat Back Up For The Guardians

Usually, when a player spends a lengthy amount of time on the injured list it can take them some time to get get back to where they left off.

Not if your name is Oscar Gonzalez.

He spent the whole month of July dealing with a right intercostal strain but finally was able to come back and join the team last Tuesday, August 2. Since then he's helped lead the Guardians to a handful of wins.

In the six games that Gonzales has played in sine coming off the IL, he's batting .375, has nine hits, four RBI, and a home run.

This includes multi-hit games against the Diamondbacks, Astors, and Tigers.

Two of these RBI came on Tuesday night when he ripped a two-run double to right field. This blew the game up and gave the Guardians a commanding four-run lead late in the game.

Getting hits is one thing, but Gonzalez is performing when the team needs him the most.

Tito said that one thing the coaching staff is starting to see with him is that "when (Gonzalez) gets to two strikes he kind of tones it down a little bit and he always has right field kind of there..."

Clearly, Francona likes how Gonzalez has been able to take the ball the opposite way instead of trying to pull everything. That shows that Gonzalez is becoming disciplined at the plate, something that was a worry when he was called up.

Gonzalez continues to impress fans, his teammates, and the coaching staff. He may not have been one of the Guardians' top prospects heading into the season, but he certainly is forcing his way into the team's future one way or another. How he has bounced back off the IL is just another example of this.

