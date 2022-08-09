Amed Rosario Is Doing A Little Bit Of Everything For The Guardians

Let's all take a second to appreciate what Amed Rosario has done this season because it's been downright impressive to watch.

He definitely won the award at the beginning of the season for "most likely to be traded by the deadline." But the club ended up keeping him around which has proven to be a wise decision so far.

Rosario has been a terrific hitter this season. There is no debate he started off slow, but that hasn't stopped him from batting .286 on the year with a .730 OPS.

Fans also may not realize that he is among the leaders in the American League in hits. Rosario is tied at third with Luis Arraez and (MVP favorite) Aaron Judge with 120 hits. Jose Abreu leads the AL with 122, but that could change with just one game and Rosario's hot bat.

He also leads the league with six triples.

Recently, Rosario has flipped on the power switch and has been mashing home runs. over his last seven games, he's hit three of his seven homers this season. One of them ended up going 450 feet to dead center at Progressive Field.

He's also one of the team's best clutch hitters too. He is batting .319 with runners in scoring position and demonstrated his clutch gene with a walk-off win over the Diamondbacks last week.

He does a little bit of everything for this team and does it so well.

Rosario has never been known for his defense, but he is certainly not a reliability on this end either. Check out this spectacular play he made against the Astros.

Rosario's play really does beg the question of what the Guardians will do in the future. Both Gabriel Arias and Bryan Rocchio are fantastic prospects with a lot of upsides. However, Amed is performing right now. Who will end up being the odd man or men out of the team's plans?

