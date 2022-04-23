Watch what happened and hear from Terry Francona and Oscar Mercado.

Cleveland had a 4-3 lead entering the ninth inning and appeared to be on the precipice of its first comeback win of the year. But the Yankees scored two runs and stole a win away from the Guardians in frustrating fashion, 5-4.

But Yankee fans stole the show at the end of the game - and it got pretty ugly.

When Steven Kwan crashed into the left field wall and was unable to catch a game-sealing out, fans started yelling at him and taunting the players. That irritated Myles Straw and Oscar Mercado, who were playing in center field and right field at the time. Straw climbed the fence and got into a shouting match with a fan.

Then when Gleyber Torres delivered the walk-off hit to right field, fans started throwing water bottles and beer cans at Mercado and caused the entire Guardians team to rush out to try and protect the players.

Here's the scene at Yankee Stadium.

Mercado told reporters after the game that some of the cans were still full and that fans need to be held accountable for throwing things on the field at players.

"There have to be consequences for behavior like that," he said.

Mercado also thanked the Yankee players that came out to try and calm down the situation.

Here's what Josh Naylor had to say:

Meanwhile, here's what Tito had to say after the game:

