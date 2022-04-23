Cal Quantrill Returns From CoVID, Excels Against Yankees

The Guardians weren't sure exactly when their right-hander would return to action, but he pitched well on Saturday.

Cal Quantrill had never started a game in Yankee Stadium before and he nearly missed his chance to do it.

Quantrill was diagnosed with CoVID earlier this week, but along with three of his teammates, thankfully experienced only minor symptoms. He was able to produce two negative tests five days after his diagnosis and was added back onto the active roster.

And boy were the Guardians glad to have him back.

Quantrill gave the Guardians six solid innings in the Bronx before getting in trouble in the seventh.

Josh Donaldson, who was just 1-for-his-last-14 at the plate entering the seventh inning, took Quantrill deep to left center to spoil an otherwise nice outing.

Aaron Hicks singled and Joey Gallo walked before Terry Francona went to the bullpen.

His cutter and sinker were particularly effective again on Saturday, while mixing in a 4-seasm fastball that was better than usual (considering that's a secondary pitch for him). Quantrill has made a living by missing barrels and his spin rates were up considerably across the board today, including on his occasional changeup and curveball.

Beyond just Quantrill, pitching coach Carl Willis said the team is getting really close to having their starters built up to where they won't be on pitch counts much longer because of shortened spring training.

The Guardians continue to get very good starting pitching, and while Quantrill left the game today with his team behind a run, he certainly gave Cleveland a chance to win.

