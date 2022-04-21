Jose Ramirez Joins Exclusive Major League History

The Guardians third baseman is having an unbelievable start to the season.

Everyone in Cleveland has known for years that Jose Ramirez is a legitimate superstar.

After finishing top three in the American League MVP voting three of the last five years, accumulating three Silver Slugger awards and three All-Star selections, most of baseball is aware of his incredible prowess.

After signing the largest contract in franchise history just before the Home Opener last week (reportedly a 7-year extension worth a total of $150 million), Guardians fans are thrilled he's going to be in Cleveland for his entire career.

So often, players sign huge contracts and get complacent. The Guardians certainly are betting that won't happen with their star third baseman, but only time will tell.

That said, as the season has begun, Ramirez is perhaps even out-performing his own high standards.

With his grand slam and RBI double in yesterday's doubleheader sweep of the White Sox, Ramirez has racked up five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 RBI during the first 11 games of the year.

Jose Ramírez joined Willie Mays (1964) as the only players since 1920 with 10-or-more extra base hits AND 20-or-more RBI through their first 11 personal games of the season.

In fact, he became just the fifth player in the live-ball era of Major League history (1920) to drive in at least 20 runs during the first 11 games of a season. Check out this list:

Hard to believe that Ramirez is actually second in franchise history on that list, behind the great Manny Ramirez.

As the series finale against the White Sox begins, Ramirez is on pace for 294 RBI this season and 147 extra base hits.

Sign me up for that!

