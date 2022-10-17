Yankees Force Game Five In ALDS With Win Over Guardians

Well, there were no late-game heroics in game four.

The Yankees pulled off the 4-to-2 win over Cleveland and force a game five as the series heads back to New York.

The Guardians had their chances they just weren't able to convert on a few of those occasions. They ended up leaving four runners on base on six hits.

The Yankees on the other hand played just about as perfectly as you could when facing elimination. Gerrit Cole pitched 7.0 innings and only allowed two runs. He also struck out eight Guardian batters.

Then Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta came in and shut down the Guardians' offense in the eighth and ninth innings.

The top of the order, including Aaron Judge, continues to struggle. However, Cleveland let some of the unlikely heroes beat them which cannot happen. Harrison Bader hit another home run off of Cal Quantrill which was his third of the ALDS. It was his second of Quantirll alone.

You have to still like the Guardians' chances in game five. It will be a bullpen game for both teams and the Yankees, although it performed well tonight, have had their moments this year.

Aaron Civale will get the start, but it's hard to see him going past the third or fourth inning regardless of his pitch count.

