The Guardians Have A Problem With Their Roster

September is upon us which means the air is getting cooler, but the playoff races are heating up. It also means that teams get to take advantage of expanded rosters with the inclusion of September Call-ups.

But even with these two extra spots at the Big League level, the Guardians still have a big problem on their hands that is going to have to be addressed at some point.

The reality is that there are just not enough spots and playing time for all of the young and talented players they have in their system.

They already have the likes of Steven Kwan and Oscar Gonzalez playing every day and contributing. But then there is Tyler Freeman and Will Benson who are on the Major League roster but aren't playing every day. This is just what is happening on the Guardians' roster.

Looking at the rest of the farm system, Nolan Jones is tearing up Triple-A, Will Brennan absolutely deserves a shot at showing what he can do, George Valera is sprinting his way through the system, and of course, there is Bo Naylor who fans have been demanding make his Guardians debut since the beginning of the season.

Not having enough playing time for your young prospects while the Big League team sits first in their division isn't necessarily a bad problem to have, but it's still an issue.

The Guardians' front office is going to need to make some decisions sometime soon and there isn't any indication of what they will do next.

Personally, I was expecting one of these players to be the club with September call-ups, but they brought back Ernie Clement. Sure, he does have experience and brings versatility, but one of their other prospects has more potential to make a big impact.

The team could've seen what they had in a prospect without having to make an additional roster move too.

It will be interesting to see if there are any other moves the team makes with their roster as they begin the final month of the regular season.

