Is Myles Straw In Danger Of Losing His Starting Job With The Guardians?

The center field position had been a revolving door for Cleveland for a number of years. Players such as Bradley Zimmer, Oscar Mercado, and even Amed Rosario had their shot in straight-away center, however, none of them were able to stick.

When Cleveland traded for Myles Straw, the hope was that this revolving door would shut and he would be the Guardians' center fielder for years to come. The organization even signed him to a long-term contract extension to prove it.

But this season has been a nightmare for Straw and it appears there are some decisions that need to be made.

Straw is batting just .199 on the season with only 15 RBI. There have been moments when it looks like he is finally ready to turn it around, but then he slips back into this nasty slump.

So how come he's stayed in the lineup this long? Well, he is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball.

Straw ranks in the 96th percentile in outs above average, 62nd percentile in outfield jump, and the 95th percentile in sprint speed.

The defense is great, there's no debating that. But that defense can only go so far if you're almost a guaranteed out in the order. It looks like Tito and the coaching staff realize this and are giving other players an opportunity to show what they have.

In the series opener against the Orioles, Will Benson started in center. He recorded a hit in that game and also managed to pull off two incredible catches at the wall. Then in Tuesday's starting lineup, Benson started again.

Straw would end up subbing in later in each game as a defensive specialist.

It hasn't been often this season that Straw was been out of the starting lineup two days in a row and this could be a sign of what the team's plans are as they head into the final month of the regular season.

Maybe some of this pressure may be a good thing for Straw and will help get him back on track. He is such a fun player to watch roam the outfield and his speed on the base paths is fantastic next to Amed Rosario and Steven Kwan.

He may be struggling and getting challenged for his position, but I am still rooting for Straw to turn it around because the Myles Straw from the second half of 2021 is exactly what this Guardians team needs and fits with what they want to do.

