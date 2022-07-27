The Guardians Shouldn't Trade For Luis Castillo

Not every trade is a good one and just because a team can make a trade, doesn't mean they should. The Guardians have been at the center of a lot of trade rumors with some making sense for the team's future and others not so much.

There's been a lot of talk about who the Guardians should trade for but not about who they shouldn't. One of these players they should stay away from is Luis Castillo.

Castillo is one of the hottest names on the market as the trade deadline rapidly approaches and a fantastic pitcher! A lot of teams need starting pitching and he's an All-Star caliber player who the Reds will no doubt trade.

So why not trade for him?

A lot of the teams that are interested in Castillo are contenders looking to win it all this year. Teams like the Dodgers, Yankees, Bule Jays, and possibly Mariners who are desperate and may be willing to overpay if it means winning right now.

The Guardians are in a position to make a push for a playoff spot but they don't need to give up more than what Castillo may be worth.

Castillo will also be arbitration eligible in 2023 and a free agent in 2024. He has a career ERA of 3.62 and a WHIP of 1.206. Jose Berrios has a career ERA of 4.16 and just signed a seven-year $131 million contract extension with the Blue Jays last offseason.

This number is similar to what Castillo could ask for meaning the Guardians might only have him for two years if they were to trade for him. This makes giving up substantial prospects for him even less attractive.

I do think that going out and getting another starting pitcher is a good idea in case the Guardians have another pitcher go down. Aaron Civale is still currently on the IL with a wrist injury. However, they should look at someone that will come at a lower price than what the Reds will demand for Castillo.

-----

Read More:

Kirk McCarty Saves Guardians In Bullpen Game

Steven Kwan Leads All Rookies In Two Impressive Stat Categories

Juan Soto To The Guardians Makes Sense On Paper

Zach Plesac Faced Bizzare Challenge Against Red Sox

These Relievers Could Help The Guardians Bullpen

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI