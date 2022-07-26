Zach Plesac Faced Bizzare Challenge Against Red Sox

Three things that seem to all go together: Guardians, 2022, and rain.

That recipe has resulted in countless delays, postponements, and doubleheaders all season. Even though everyone wanted to leave them in the first half of the season, tonight's game went into yet another rain delay as a shower passed through Boston.

It didn't appear to be raining super hard, but that didn't stop the grounds crew from rolling the tarp over the field in the middle of the third inning. The shower itself lasted about twenty minutes but the delay was almost 50.

Players were confused on both sides as to what was taking so long to get the game running again. It still isn't clear what took so long.

Usually, when there is a rain delay the pitcher is taken out whether they are the starter or not because that much downtime can injure them. Tonight was a different story though.

Zach Plesac had thrown under 35 pitches when the tarp came out and since the rain didn't look like it was going to last long the Guardians didn't get anyone going in the bullpen. He stayed in after the game when it picked back up despite all the confusion.

It isn't easy trying to get loose again and warm back up after standing around but that didn't both him. Many pitchers rely on getting in a groove and that is clearly lost when the game gets delayed.

Plesac went on to pitch five innings and gave up three runs and walks. He finished up with four strikeouts and 96 pitches thrown.

It was another example of a game where the scoreboard doesn't tell the whole story. Plesac still didn't get any sort of run support from the offense and the pitcher who relieved him allowed the runners he put on to score. He didn't pitch his best game ever, but it certainly wasn't his worse either especially with the oddity of it all.

Plesac sticking in the game was big because the Guardians are already planning a bullpen day for tomorrow and he saved them a few innings tonight.

