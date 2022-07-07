Three Players The Guardians Should Trade For Before The Deadline

The trade deadline is under a month away, and these players could fit in great with the Guardians.

The August 2 trade deadline is rapidly approaching! Even though not many teams in the league have not made many moves yet, that is sure to change in the coming weeks.

The Guardians have a tone of prospects they could use if they decide to make a trade and these are some players that could fit in well with the team.

Ian Happ, OF

The Guardians are in desperate need of another corner outfielder and Ian Happ would be a great addition to the roster. Happ has started pretty much all of his games in left field this year for the Cubs with a few starts in center sprinkled in there too.

What really makes Happ an attractive trade target is his offensive production. He is slashing .279/.377/.809 in the 80 games he has played this season. He also has 21 doubles and 41 walks which fits right into the Guardians' formula of getting on base or making solid contact in order to string offense together.

Happ's market is pretty big because he is having a great season, and the Cubs will most likely be sellers at the deadline. A lot of contenders will be calling about Happ, but the Guardians may be able to put together the best package to get him.

Joe Mantiply, RP

A lot has been asked from both Eli Morgan and Emmanuel Clase this season as they have clearly been the two best pitchers out of the Guardians' bullpen. But, Tito could use another reliever to rely on and Joe Mantiply could be that guy.

Mantiply is having a fantastic season for the Diamondbacks in a division loaded with sluggers. He has a 1.91 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 33 innings pitched. He ranks in the 74th percentile in strikeout percentage, the 99th percentile in chase rate, and the 100th percentile in batted ball percentage.

Just like the Cubs, the Diamondbacks will most likely sell high on some of their players of value at the deadline and Mantiply could very well be on that list.

Sean Murphy, C

The cathcer position has been one of the weaker spots for the Guardians and going out and getting a guy like Sean Murphy would be huge.

Murphy is a pretty solid defensive catcher. He ranks in the 95th percentile in pop time to second base and in the 89th percentile in framing. He's also caught 12 runners stealing which is the second most in the AL.

He would fit right in on the offensive side too. Murphy is batting .223 and has an OPS of .691 to go along with with 17 doubles.

Brining in a new catcher in the middle of the year isn't always the easiest because it can be a big adjustment for the pitchers, but that shouldn't keep the Guardinas from acquiring Murphy if they can.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Arias Homers In First Game Back With Columbus

One Bright Spot In The Guardians Recent Skid

Guardians Top Prospects Valera And Noel To Paticipate In The MLB Futures Game

The Guardians Look Exhausted

Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Dominates In Lake County Debut

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI