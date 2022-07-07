Guardians Farm Report: Arias Homers In First Game Back With Columbus

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only three games down on the farm Wednesday in the Cleveland Guardians system as Lake County was rained out at Fort Wayne and all three Rookie League teams had the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Nashville would take it to Columbus early getting to starter Logan Allen who was roughed up for his second straight start since being promoted to Triple-A. Allen allowed five runs on four hits while walking five and striking out five over just four innings of work. He has now allowed 10 earned runs over four and two thirds' innings pitched with the Clippers.

Trailing 9-to-0 the Clippers would finally get on the board in the seventh inning when shortstop Gabriel Arias would hit a solo homerun playing in his first game back with the team after being optioned from Cleveland. The homerun by Arias was his fourth on the season with Columbus.

Later in the seventh inning now with a man on Clippers designated hitter Alex Call would plate two more runs on his 11th long ball of the season. Call now has an .888 OPS on the season through 65 games played.

Clippers outfielder Will Benson did extend his hitting streak to seven straight games going 1-for-3 with a walk in the contest.

Columbus drops to 46-34 on the season dropping their second straight game to Nashville at home.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Arias 2-4 R HR RBI

Alex Call 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Will Benson 1-3 BB

Trenton Brooks 1-3

Tim Herrin 1.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks 21-year-old shortstop Brayan Rocchio did all he could Wednesday night to keep Akron in the game against Altoona. Rocchio stayed red hot at the plate with three more hits including an RBI double. He has now hit in seven straight games hitting for a .412 average with nine extra base hits and 11 RBI during that span.

Rocchio flashed the leather as well making a spectacular play in the sixth inning ranging in the hole at shortstop and throwing out the runner at first base.

RubberDucks first baseman Micah Pries did extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games in the loss going 1-for-3 at the plate including a walk. Pries is coming off winning back-to-back player of the week honors in the Double-A Eastern League.

The loss drops Akron to 42-33 on the year.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 3-5 2B RBI

George Valera 1-3 RBI BB

Jose Tena 1-5 R 2B RBI

Julian Escobedo 2-4 2R

Micah Pries 1-3 BB

Cade Smith 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County @ Fort Wayne (Postponed)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Hillcats starter Trenton Denholm would keep the Nationals batters in check allowing just one run on two hits over six innings of work while striking out five. Denholm would earn his fourth win on the season with the strong outing. He now has a 2.30 ERA over his last eight starts for Lynchburg.

On offense center fielder Isaiah Greene reached base four times in the game on two hits and two walks scoring once and stealing three bases in the game. Over his last three games Greene is 6-for-11 at the plate with three RBI's and four stolen bases for the Hillcats.

Lynchburg first baseman Junior Sanquintin contributed with three hits of his own including an RBI double in the contest.

The win improves the Hillcats record to 40-37 on the season.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 3-4 2B RBI

Carson Tucker 3-5 2RBI

Isaiah Greene 2-3 R 2BB 2SB

Luis Durango 1-5 2R 3B

Trenton Denholm 6.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 3BB 5SO (W)

Hugo Villalobos 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Top Prospects Valera And Noel To Paticipate In The MLB Futures Game

The Guardians Look Exhausted

Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Dominates In Lake County Debut

Guardians Standout Player Of The Week: July 4

What We Learned About The Guardians: July 3

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI