One Bright Spot In The Guardians Recent Skid

The Guardians have had trouble winning games lately, but there is one player who is starting to turn it around and help them get out of this rut.

The last few Guardians games have been pretty tough to watch. There really hasn't been much action or anything to get super excited about.

Even though the Guardians as a team haven't been playing their best, one player looks like he is finally turning the corner on a pretty rough season. That player is Franmil Reyes.

Franmil's start to the season did not going how he or anyone thought it would. After spending about a month on the injured list in May and June, he is finally returning to form and it couldn't come at a better time for him and the team.

Since the beginning of July, Reyes has three home runs, six RBI, and slugged .667.

One of the biggest signs that Reyes is turning the corner is that he is starting to hit the ball the opposite way. Take his home run in the series finale against the Tigers. He lets the fastball get deep in the zone and he uses his power to poke it over the right field fence.

Reyes said he was "not trying to do too much, just put the barrel on it." He is one of the hardest hitters in the MLB and is in the 98th percentile in average exit velocity. Just putting the bat on the ball is all he needs to do to give it a ride.

One of the games the stands out since he came back and shows what Franmil is capable of when he is locked was Sunday against the Yankees. The Guardians only scored two runs in the win and he was responsible for both of them.

First, he homerd to give the Guardians an early lead and then singled in the bottom of the eighth with two outs to score Amed Rosario give them a big insurance run. Franmil is more then just a home run hitter and he showed during that during that at-bat.

The Guardians are in some rut right now. Hopefully, Franmil can keep hitting the ball well and can help the rest of the team get out of it.

