Guardians Farm Report: Lynchburg Stuns Myrtle Beach With Seven Runs In The Ninth In Epic Comeback

All seven Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Friday but only five games would be completed as the Dominican Summer League (Red) club would have their gamer postponed by rain while the Dominican Summer League (Blue) had their game suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning tied at 4-to-4.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Cleveland Guardians right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale made his first rehab appearance on Friday with Columbus since he was placed on the injured list with right wrist inflammation.

Civale stuff wise looked good displaying his full arsenal going four innings allowing just one unearned run on three hits while striking out three. Results aside most importantly he looked healthy and hopefully he will join the Guardians rotation soon.

On offense the Clippers would put up a five spot in the third inning to take commanding 6-to-1 lead at the time. The big blow in the inning came off the bat of first baseman Trenton Brooks who crushed a three-run home run to right field. The home run for Brooks was his sixth on the season for Columbus.

The Clippers would hold onto win by a final of 8-to-5 improving 60-42 on the year. Rochester has now lost 15 straight games after Columbus has taken the first four games of the series.

One side note Guardians top prospect shortstop Gabriel Arias had to leave the game in the first inning after he was hit in the head by a pitch from Red Wings starter Jefry Rodriguez. Arias was shaken up but was able to walk-off the field and leave the game under his own power.

Top Performers:

Trenton Brooks 1-4 R HR 3RBI

Will Brennan 3-4 R 2B BB SB

Oscar Mercado 1-3 R RBI BB

Franmil Reyes 1-5 R 2B RBI

Bo Naylor 1-4 R BB

Ernie Clement 1-2 R BB

Jose Fermin 1-3 BB 2SB

Aaron Civale 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 1ER 2BB 3SO (Rehab)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron and Altoona held each other scoreless through the first eight innings on Friday. The Rubberducks where able to break through and score taking a 1-to-0 lead in the top of the ninth on a two out base hit by catcher Bryan Lavastida scoring Brayan Rocchio from first base.

Ducks reliever Robert Broom would come on in the bottom half of the inning to try to get the save. Broom walked the first batter then give up a triple to tie the game at one run apiece. He would then give up a second walk before allowing a sacrifice fly that would give the Curve a 2-to-1 walk-off win.

The loss dropped Akron's record to 52-45 on the season.

Gavin Williams started the game for Akron but was forced to exit after just one and two thirds' innings after a lengthy rain delay. Williams and two relievers Randy Labaut and Aaron Pinto combined to hold Altoona to just one hit and two walks while striking out 12 over the first eight innings of the game.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 R BB

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 RBI

Jhonkensy Noel 1-3

Gavin Williams 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Randy Labaut 3.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Aaron Pinto 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County trailed 5-to-4 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning when the first batter of the inning catcher Mike Amditis would pick a perfect time to hit his first home run of the season tying the game up at five runs apiece!

The game would head into extra innings where reliever Jordan Jones would come on and hold the Loons scoreless in the top half of the 10th inning.

Captains Joe Naranjo would start the bottom half of the frame on second base. Great Lakes would intentionally walk Alexfri Planez who earlier in the game hit a solo home run his 15th of the season. The next batter Johnathan Rodriguez would fly out to left field. Center fielder Petey Halpin would then single to load the bases with one out setting the stage for Gabriel Rodriguez.

Rodriguez who already had a walk-off home run earlier in the week against the Loons would hand the Captains another walk-off win this time in a less dramatic fashion with a sacrifice fly to left field scoring Naranjo from third base for the 6-to-5 win.

Th win improved Lake County's record to 53-45 on the year.

A couple of long streaks were extended in the game as Petey Halpin would extend his on-base streak to 27 straight games. Shortstop Angel Martinez extended his hitting streak to 12 games and on-base streak to 18 games.

Top Performers:

Alexfri Planez 1-4 R HR RBI BB

Mike Amditis 1-4 R HR RBI

Korey Holland 1-4 2B 2RBI

Petey Halpin 1-3 R 2BB

Angel Martinez 2-5 2B

Milan Tolentino 1-3 R RBI

Mason Hickman 3.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg trailed 9-to-0 after the second inning Friday night against Myrtle Beach in what looked like they would take an ugly loss to Myrtle Beach. The Hillcats would trail 13-to-7 heading into the top of the ninth inning.

Pelicans pitchers would allow the first six batters to reach in the inning allowing the Hillcats to cut the lead to 13-to-10 with nobody out. Myrtle Beach would get a strikeout and then allow another run to score on an RBI groundout making it a 13-to-11 game but now with two outs in the inning.

With runners on second and third Lynchburg first baseman Junior Sanquintin would line a single up the middle for his fourth hit of the game to make it 13-to-12. Sanquintin hit the ball so hard the tying run had to stop at third.

Hillcats next man up catcher Joe Donovan who had been hitless on the day with a pair of walks would come through in the clutch with a two-run double giving Lynchburg a 14-to-13 lead!

Hillcats reliever Zach Pettway would come on the in the bottom of the ninth and shut down the Pelicans setting them down in order ending the game with a strikeout and earning his first save of the season.

Lynchburg moves to 48-52 on the year with the comeback win.

Earlier in the game right fielder Cesar Idrogo hit his first home run of the season a two-run shot in the fourth inning. Idrogo reached base four times in the contest on a pair of hits and walks. He finished the game scoring three times and driving in four runs.

First baseman Junior Sanquintin who had a big hit in the ninth inning finished with a four-hit game. Sanquintin in the series against Myrtle Beach is 9-for-17 hitting .529 with a pair of home runs and seven runs driven in.

Top Performers:

Cesar Idrogo 2-4 3R HR 4RBI 2BB

Junior Sanquintin 4-6 2R 2B RBI

Yordys Valdes 2-6 R 3RBI

Joe Donovan 1-4 2R 2B 2RBI 2BB

Juan Benjamin 3-4 R RBI BB

Zach Pettway 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The ACL Guardians dropped their seventh straight game on Friday night in a scheduled seven inning game dropping their record to 22-18 on the year.

Guardians took an earlier 4-to-1 lead in the second inning getting a pair of two-run base hits of the bat of a rehabbing Christian Cairo and catcher Manuel Mejias. That would be all the offense on the day for the Guardians however.

The Cubs would get to Guardians starter Mike Garcia in the fourth inning scoring five runs off him to take a 6-to-4 lead and hold onto win by that same score.

Top Performers:

Manuel Mejias 1-3 2RBI BB

Christian Cairo 1-4 R 2RBI

Angel Genao 2-4 2B

Jose Pastrano 1-1 R BB

Angel Contreras 0-1 R SB

Darlin Noboa 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

