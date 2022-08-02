Franmil Reyes Optioned To Minors, Guardians Activate Oscar Gonzalez

The Guardians have been busy making roster moves over the last few days. Yesterday it was the call-up of Will Benson and today it was the demotion of a pretty big name. Let's break down all of the moves.

Franmil Reyes To AAA

One of the biggest shockers of the season has been Franmil Reyes. Since the first series of the season in Kansas City, Reyes has struggled. He's only batting .213 on the year and is in the first percentile in strikeout rate and WHIFF percentage.

It's hard to figure out what went wrong with Reyes this season. When he puts the bat on the ball he still crushes it. But the problem is he just hasn't been able to do that this year.

With the Guardians calling up prospects who continue to produce this move felt inevitable. Hopefully, the change of scenery will help Franmil get back to the player he has been in the past.

Oscar Gonzalez Activated From IL

The Guardians have had a plethora of rookies get called up from the minors and made an impact at the Major League level. One of these rookies is Oscar Gonzalez. He is slashing .285./.315/.746 on the season before he headed to the injured list.

The Guardians placed him on the list on July 2 with a right intercostal strain. Now he is ready to rejoin the team.

With the 24-year-old rejoining the team at the same time Franmil gets demoted, it will be interesting to see where he plays. Nolan Jones has looked solid in the right field. Will Gonzalez be the DH? Only time will tell, but it is great to have him back and healthy.

