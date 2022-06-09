Guardians Farm Report: Jones Drives In Three And Reaches Base Five Times In Clippers Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Six of the seven Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Wednesday with the Arizona Complex League squad getting the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers offense put up 11 runs on 10 hits and nine walks against the Indians pitching staff Wednesday without the aid of a single home run.

The headliner in the offensive attack was that of Nolan Jones playing in just his second game of the season coming back from injury as he would reach base all five times he came up to bat. Jones would drive in three runs on three base hits and walk twice in the contest.

Columbus held Indianapolis scoreless for the first seven innings of the game with starter Tanner Tully earning the win giving the team five strong frames allowing five hits while walking none and striking out two. Tully record moves to 5-0 on the season.

The Clippers are now 12 games over .500 at 34-22 on the year.

Top Performers:

Nolan Jones 3-3 R 3RBI 2BB

Bobby Bradley 1-3 2R 2B 2RBI BB

David Fry 1-3 2R 2RBI 2BB

Will Brennan 2-3 R RBI BB 2SB

Will Benson 1-3 3R 2B 3BB

Mitchell Tolman 1-5 2B 2RBI

Tanner Tully 5.0(IP) 5H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks starter Joey Cantillo held the Patriots scoreless without allowing a hit through the first five innings of the game. After giving up a walk to the first batter in the sixth Somerset would get their first hit followed by another walk. Cantillo would get a force out at second base on the next batter, but a runner would score then he would be taken out of the game.

Somerset would tack on one more run in the inning that would be charged to Cantillo. For Cantillo unfortunately the offense could only muster one run in the game on four base hits and he would end up being charged with the loss.

Two of Akron's four hits came off the bat of catcher Bo Naylor who reached base four times adding two walks as well. Julian Escobedo drove in the Ducks only run on the night.

Akron falls to 30-23 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 2-2 2BB

Julian Escobedo 1-3 RBI

Chris Roller 1-3 R

Joey Cantillo 5.1(IP) 2H 2R 2ER 2BB 5SO

Andrew Misiaszek 2.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains and TinCaps were locked in a pitchers duel early on in the game as both teams starters would give their teams tremendous outings.

Lake County starter Aaron Davenport would set career highs in innings pitched and strikeouts throwing five and a third scoreless frames allowing just two hits and striking out nine.

TinCaps starter Robert Gasser would strikeout 11 Captains batters over seven innings allowing just one run in his start.

Fort Wayne would lead 2-to-1 after scoring a couple runs in the sixth inning off Lake County's bullpen. In the top of the eighth inning with Gasser now out of the game the Captains offense would break through scoring four runs in the inning.

Two of the four runs in the inning would come off the bat in the form of a 435 foot blast by Jhonkensy Noel. For Noel it was his 14th home run of the season as he now leads both the Midwest League in home runs and the Guardians farm system.

Leading now 5-to-2 in the ninth Captains reliever Trey Benton would make his first appearance since being promoted from Lynchburg and throw a scoreless frame earning his first save with his new team.

The win improves the Captains record to 28-24 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-3 R BB SB

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-4 R 3B

Aaron Bracho 1-2 RBI

Korey Holland 1-3 R BB

Aaron Davenport 5.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 9SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg would take a 1-to-0 in the first inning when Jake Fox led off the game with his second home run of the season.

Unfortunately for the Hillcats this would be the only time the led in the entire game as the Nationals would get to Lynchburg starter Reid Johnston scoring two in the first, two in the second and three runs in the third. It was not all Johnston's fault as Lynchburg would commit four errors in the game and only two of the seven runs charged to him were earned.

The Hillcats have dropped their first two games on the road vs the Nationals with the loss as their record falls to 28-24 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 1-3 2R HR RBI BB

Jorge Burgos 1-3 2B 2RBI BB

Yordys Valdes 1-4 2B 2RBI

Luis Durango 1-2 R

Dayan Frias 0-2 R 2BB

Isaiah Greene 0-2 2BB

Yeury Gervacio 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO

Lynchburg @ Fredericksburg (Game 2)

Game two of the scheduled double header would be postponed by rain and made up Thursday.

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Guardians (Blue) squad would lose their first game of the season after starting out the year with two straight wins.

After scoring 27 combined runs over their first two games they would be held to just two runs by the DSL Cubs (Red) pitching staff.

Guardians (Blue) Jeffrey Mercedes who homered in his first professional game on Tuesday would collect two more hits and score once in the game.

Top Performers:

Samuel Parra 1-3 2B RBI

Guielle Borrome 1-2 R 2B

Jeffrey Mercedes 2-3 R

David Leon 1-3 RBI

Frederic Garcia 3.2(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 1BB 6SO

Bryant Capellan 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) squad would pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday moving to 1-2 on the season defeating the DSL Rockies.

The Guardians (Red) squad would homer three times in the game putting up nine runs. Two of the home runs would come off the bat of outfielder Chrsitopher Espinola who would also double in the game and drive in three runs.

The other home run would come off the bat of shortstop Yanki-Jean Baptiste who would also double in the game and drive in three runs of his own. Jean-Baptiste has now homered in two of his first three games to start his professional career.

Starter Javier Tovar pitched well making his first start of the season going four and two thirds' innings allowing two runs both unearned while striking out six Rockies batters.

Top Performers:

Christopher Espinola 3-5 3R 2B 2HR 3RBI

Yanki Jean-Baptiste 2-4 2R 2B HR 3RBI BB

Brayan Guedez 3-5 R 2RBI SB

Lerwin Andrade 3-4 R SB

Yefri Rivera 2-5 RBI

Richard Polanco 1-4 R 2B

Javier Tovar 4.2(IP) 2H 2R 0ER 1BB 6SO

-----

