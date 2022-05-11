Guardians Farm Report: Bibee Strikes Out Career High 10 For Lake County

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates were in action Tuesday but only Columbus and Akron would come out victorious on the day.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers were only three outs away looking to stop a four-game losing streak up 5-to-3 heading into the ninth inning vs St. Paul before the Saints would score two in the ninth taking the game into extra innings.

Each team would score a single run in the 10th inning and hold each other scoreless in the 11th. Columbus reliever Robert Broom held St. Paul scoreless in the top of the 12th inning. In the bottom half of the inning with two outs Clippers Alex Call to send everyone home on a walk-off double to left center scoring Will Benson from second base giving Columbus a 7-to-6 win.

With the win the Clippers snapped their losing streak and run their win-loss record to 19-12 on the season.

Columbus would also get offensive contributions in the game by center fielder Anthony Alford who hit a pair of solo home runs in the game. For Alford it was his first two home runs on the season since joining the Clippers just last week. Shortstop Tyler Freeman would also drive in two runs for the Clippers on a pair of RBI doubles.

Tanner Tully started the game for Columbus going seven innings allowing three runs and striking out four Saints batters in a no-decision.

Top Performers:

Anthony Alford 2-6 3R 2HR 2RBI

Tyler Freeman 2-5 R 2(2B) 2RBI

Alex Call 1-4 2B 2RBI BB

Richie Palacios 1-4 2R 2B 2BB SB

Oscar Gonzalez 1-4 RBI 2BB

Jose Fermin 2-4

Tanner Tully 7.0(IP) 8H 3R 3ER 0BB 4SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron winners of three straight games heading into last night's action would get another outstanding performance from starter Xzavion Curry on the mound. Curry would blank the SeaWolves over six innings on just two hits while striking out five batters. Curry has only allowed one run on just four base hits over his last two starts while striking out 14 over 11.0 innings.

RubberDucks reliever Tim Herrin would pitch two scoreless frames in the seventh and eighth innings striking out four batters. Closer Nic Enright earned his fourth save of the year finishing off the shutout striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth.

The RubberDucks two runs in the game came on an RBI groundout by Will Brennan in the third inning and a sacrifice fly Jose Tena in the fourth.

With the teams fourth straight win the Ducks improve to 15-13 on the year.

Top Performers:

Xzavion Curry 6.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 2BB 5SO (W)

Tim Herrin 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

Nic Enright 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

Jose Tena 1-2 R RBI BB

Will Brennan 1-4 RBI

George Valera 1-2 BB

Ike Freeman 1-2 BB

Bo Naylor 0-1 3BB

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Tanner Bibee was electric on Tuesday striking out a career high 10 Loons batters over five innings of work allowing just three hits. The only run Bibee allowed came on a wild pitch in the second inning. Bibee is now sporting a miniscule 1.25 ERA on the season for Lake County striking out 36 batters over just 21.2 innings on the year.

Unfortunately for the Captains the only offense they could muster on the day would come in the form of a Ray Delgado solo home run in the fifth inning that would tie the game at 1-to-1 at the time. It was Delgado's first home run on the 2022 season.

Lake County's bullpen would give up three solo home runs over the final four innings to Loons batters giving Great Lakes a 4-to-1 win in the series opener. With the loss the Captains fall to 12-15 on the year.

Top Performers:

Tanner Bibee 5.0(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 0BB 10SO

Ray Delgado 1-3 R HR RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-3 BB

Connor Kokx 1-3

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg lost their fourth straight game last night as Down East would score the winning run on an error in the bottom of the ninth inning by shortstop Milan Tolentino.

Lynchburg actually had held a 6-to-2 lead before the Wood Ducks would come back to score four runs in the 8th inning and walk it off in the ninth on the error.

Errors would be the theme of the night for the Hillcats as they committed four total in the game leading to four of the seven Wood Ducks runs being unearned. They did get a strong start from 21-year-old right-handed pitcher Franco Aleman who would strikeout five allowing just one unearned run over his four innings of work.

Lynchburg was led on offense by third baseman Dayan Frias who would score twice on two hits including a double. Catcher Richard Paz would drive in two runs on a base bit in the 8th inning. First Baseman Will Bartlett stayed hot and would reach base three times and add an RBI.

The Hillcats fall to 13-14 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 2-5 2R 2B

Will Bartlett 1-2 R RBI 2BB

Isaiah Greene 1-3 2R BB

Richard Paz 1-4 2RBI

Luis Durango 1-4 RBI

Franco Aleman 4.0(IP) 3H 2R 1ER 1BB 5SO

