Guardians To Promote Top Prospect Jones

Cleveland Guardians are calling up outfield prospect Nolan Jones from Columbus

The Cleveland Guardians are calling up top prospect Nolan Jones to join the team when they start their series on Friday vs the Royals.

Jones the Guardians 2016 MLB Draft second round pick was hitting .311 with a .917 OPS in 23 games at Triple-A Columbus since returning from ankle surgery and a back injury that held him out to start of the season.

Nolan has appeared only in the outfield on defense in 2022 with the Clippers making the transition from third base. Over his 23 games played this season at Columbus he has played 20 in right field, two in left field and was the teams designated hitter once.

