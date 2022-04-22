Guardians Farm Report: Logan T. Allen Strong Again In Last Night's Start For Akron

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Columbus and Lynchburg both took home victories on Thursday down on the farm thanks to big offensive days.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Clippers were trailing the Indians 2-to-1 through five innings of play last night until the offense exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning that was capped off by an Oscar Gonzalez bases loaded triple.

Jose Fermin and Richie Palacios both had big nights for Columbus. Fermin contributed with four hits and four RBI's which included a two run double. Palacios reached base four times as well on a couple of walks and two hits that also included a two run double. Both players also stole two bags on the night.

Colombus lefty Eli Lingos picked up the win throwing two scoreless innings in relief striking out three in the process. The Clippers are now 11-4 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jose Fermin 4-5 3R 2B 4RBI 2SB

Richie Palacios 2-4 R 2B 2RBI 2BB 2SB

Luke Maile 1-3 R 2RBI 2BB

Will Benson 1-5 2R HR RBI BB

Oscar Gonzalez 1-5 3B 3RBI

Alex Call 2-3 2R 3B BB SB

Eli Lingos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

Jake Jewell 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron dropped their third straight game to Bowie last evening in a tough extra inning loss. Starter Logan T. Allen was outstanding on the mound throwing shutout baseball until the Baysox finally got to him for two runs in the sixth inning. Allen added seven strikeouts in the game and now has a farm system leading 24 on the season.

The Ducks were trailing 2-to-1 in the eighth inning until George Valera tied the game up on an RBI base hit that scored Julian Escobedo to tie the game up at two apiece.

The game would go to extra innings where Akron would fail to score in the top half of the tenth inning. Bowie would capitalize scoring the winning run in a walk-off win in the bottom of the frame on a sacrifice fly. The RubberDucks with the loss fall to 5-7 on the season.

Top Performers:

Logan T. Allen 6.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 1BB 7SO

Nic Enright 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

George Valera 1-4 RBI

Marcos Gonzalez 1-4 RBI

Julian Escobedo 1-4 R BB SB

High-A Lake County Captains

The defense would let down Lake County last night as they would commit five errors in the game leading to just five of the nine runs Great Lakes scored being earned. Both teams also had trouble throwing strikes on the evening as there were 20 combined walks in the game.

Captains catcher Micael Ramirez hit his first home run of the season a solo blast in the sixth inning which at the time cut the Loons lead to just one run at 4-to-3.

However in the bottom of the sixth inning Great Lakes put up five runs to make it a 9-to-3 game. Lake County with the loss drops to 5-7 on the young season.

One bright spot on the pitching side of things for Lake County was left-handed reliever Raymond Burgos provided two and a third scoreless innings of relief striking out a pair.

Top Performers:

Micael Ramirez 1-5 R HR RBI

Joe Naranjo 1-2 2R 3BB

Christian Cairo 1-4 RBI BB

Jhonkensy Noel 0-2 RBI 3BB

Gabriel Rodriguez 1-3 BB

Raymond Burgos 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg 8 Carolina 1

The Lynchburg offense finally came to life last night as they have struggled early on the season. The Hillcats would put up eight runs on 11 hits and 12 walks against Carolina pitching.

Second baseman Jake Fox would lead the way reaching base five times on the night on a couple base hits and three walks. Fox would also score three times, drive in two runs and add two stolen bases.

The pitching staff only allowed one run on just two base hits on the night and were led by starter Will Dion who pitched perfect baseball 12 up and 12 twelve down over the first four innings of the game. Dion struck out six Mudcat batters on the evening and lowered his ERA to 1.69 on the year.

Top Performers:

Will Dion 4.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO

Jake Fox 2-2 3R 2RBI 3BB 2SB

Milan Tolentino 1-3 2R 2B RBI 2BB

Will Bartlett 1-4 R 2B RBI BB

Victor Planchart 2-5 R RBI

Luis Durango 1-3 R 2BB

Yordys Valdes 2-5 RBI

Dayan Frias 1-3 2BB

