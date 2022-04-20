Shane Bieber Gives Cleveland Another Tremendous Outing

Cleveland's ace continues his domination of the White Sox throughout his career.

The beginning of the season has been pretty rocky for lots of teams around Major League Baseball.

Injuries are piling up all over the place, teams are trying like crazy to protect their pitching staffs and lots of teams are dealing with postponed games because of poor weather.

Every team seems to have it's own challenges right now. While the Guardians haven't been bitten by the injury bug too badly (knock on wood), they are currently without four players because of CoVID.

All that is to say that good news is worth celebrating.

Shane Bieber's outing on Wednesday afternoon certainly qualifies.

Bieber was fabulous again in his third start of the season. He threw a season-high 86 pitches (60 strikes) in giving the Guardians 6.0 innings of four-hit, one-run baseball. Bieber struck out seven and didn't walk anyone.

Cleveland's ace was outstanding, but more importantly, he gave Terry Francona six great innings in the first game of a doubleheader. The Guardians will probably play 27 innings in roughly 27 hours with Wednesday's doubleheader.

It's also an advantage because Dallas Keuchel couldn't get out of the second inning today, during which the Guardians scored 9 runs.

