Guardians Farm Report: Noel And Naranjo Power Captains to Comeback Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Almost a clean sweep on Sunday by Guardians affiliates with Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all earning victories. Columbus fell just short losing a thriller in an extra inning affair.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers trailed 5-to-3 in the top of the ninth inning Sunday until outfielder Alex Call came through with a huge two run home run to tie the game at 5-to-5. The game would go into extra innings and remain scoreless until Call would come through again with a two run double to give the Clippers a 7-to-5 lead.

Indianapolis however would walk-off with an 8-to-7 win on a Oneil Cruz two run HR off reliever Kevin Coulter. With the extra inning loss Columbus falls to 12-6 on the season.

In earlier game action catcher Luke Maile hit his second home run of the year a solo shot in the 1st inning. Outfielder Richie Palacios provided a two-run home run in the seventh inning his first big fly of the season.

Top Performers:

Alex Call 2-2 R 2B HR 4RBI

Luke Maile 2-4 R 2B HR RBI

Richie Palacios 1-4 R HR 2RBI

David Fry 2-5 R 2B

Alex Young 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

Nick Mikolajachak 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Shortstop prospect Brayan Rocchio drove home all three RubberDucks runs in an extra inning win over Bowie on Sunday. Rocchio drove home two runs on a base hit in the third inning as Akron jumped out an early 2-to-0 lead.

Bowie would score once in the fourth inning and once in the eighth inning sending the game tied a 2-to-2 into extra innings. Rocchio would break that tie driving home Victor Nova with the eventual game winning run on his second base hit of the game.

Akron reliever Kevin Kelly would close out the game earning the win helping the Ducks take the final two games of the series and improve to 7-8 on the season.

Starting pitcher Tanner Burns went four and a third innings throwing one run ball on two hits while striking out six Baysox. Lefty reliever Andrew Misiaszek was strong once again out of the bullpen striking out three over two scoreless innings of work.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 2-5 3RBI

Victor Nova 1-3 2R BB

Jose Tena 2-5

Bo Naylor 1-4 BB 2SB

Daniel Schneemann 1-4 R

Tanner Burns 4.1(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 4BB 6SO

Andrew Misiaszek 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County 9 Great Lakes 6

Lake County trailed 6-to-0 after the fourth inning before breaking through in the top of the fifth in a big way on a Joe Naranjo grand slam his second slam of the 2022 season and fourth home run overall.

The Captains would eventually tie the game up at six a piece on a solo home run by Jhonkensy Noel in the sixth inning and a Naranjo RBI double in the seventh.

In the ninth inning still tied at 6-to-6 Noel would come through big driving in three runs on his second home run of the day giving the Captains a 9-to-6 lead. Reliever Jordan Jones would come on in the bottom of the inning and close it out earning his second save of the season. With the win Lake County is now 7-8 on the year.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 2-5 2R 2HR 4RBI

Joe Naranjo 2-4 2R 2B HR 5RBI 1BB

Connor Kokx 2-3 3R 2B BB

Micael Ramirez 1-2 R 3BB

Angel Martinez 1-4 R 2B BB

Hunter Stanley 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Jordan Jones 1.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO (SV)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Don't look now but the Hillcats have won four straight games averaging 10.5 runs a game during that span improving their record to 7-8 on the season.

Catcher Joe Donovan drove in four runs on the day on three extra base hits including two doubles and a triple. Jake Fox would double twice in the game scoring three runs and driving in a pair. Jorge Burgos also had a nice game driving in three runs on two hits including a double.

Lynchburg starter Franco Aleman would strike out six over four innings allowing two runs. Reid Johnston piggybacking with Aleman would come on and throw three and two thirds scoreless innings allowing just two hits and striking out three earning the win.

Top Performers:

Joe Donovan 3-4 2R 2(2B) 3B 4RBI BB

Jake Fox 2-4 3R 2(2B) 2RBI 2BB

Jorge Burgos 2-5 R 2B 3RBI BB

Will Bartlett 1-3 3R 3BB

Isaiah Greene 1-4 2R 2BB

Wilfri Peralta 1-5 R 2RBI

Franco Aleman 4.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 0BB 6SO

Reid Johnston 3.2(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

-----

-----



