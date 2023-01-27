MLB Pipeline Has Seven Guardians Prospects On Top 100 List

In case you hadn't heard yet, the Guardians have an absolutely loaded farm system!

Cleveland was the youngest team in baseball in 2022 and they were able to win their division in a landslide and reach the ALDS against the New York Yankees. They did all of this while debuting prospects in what felt like every other game.

What's even wilder though is that they still have a ton of highly-ranked prospects in the waiting.

MLB Pipeline released their new list of Top 100 Prospects heading into the 2023 season and the Guardians had seven of their own on that list. They include:

16. Daniel Espino RHP

RHP 42. Gavin Williams RHP

RHP 51. George Valera OF

OF 64. Bo Naylor C

C 65. Tanner Bibee RHP

RHP 75. Brayan Rocchio SS/2B

SS/2B 82. Chase DeLauter OF

You have to love all the pitching that's showing up on this list. If you combine that with the current staff and bullpen the Guardians have then you're looking at years and years of dominant arms.

There is a lot of agreement that the Guardians have one of the best farm systems in MLB. Just last week Baseball America released their top 100 prospects and they also had seven of Cleveland's prospects on their list.

The only difference was that Baseball America had Logan Allen on their list while MLB Pipeline has DeLauter.

Speaking of DeLauter, it was a little bit of a shock to see him so far up on this list already. Albeit a welcome surprise. He was the Guardians' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft over the summer.

It's exciting to see how high these prospects are ranked but it also makes you wonder where they'll fit into Cleveland plans in the future. They can only have nine players on the field at once.

-----

Read More:

Andres Gimenez Ranked As One Of The Top Second Baseman By MLB Network

Terry Francona UNified With Beloved Scooter After It Was Stolen

Cleveland Baseball Insider's 2023 Guardians Top 50 Prospects, No. 50 RHP Aaron Davenport

Steven Kwan Not Likely To See Any Regression In 2023

Josh Naylor Explains 'Rock The Baby' Celebration From ALDS

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel



Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation