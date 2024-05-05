REPORT: Guardians Expected To Call Up Kyle Manzardo
Reinforcements are on the way for the Cleveland Guardians. The organization is expected to call up their No. 2 ranked prospect 1B/DH Kyle Manzardo on Monday, per Zack Meisel / The Althics and Mandy Bell / MLB.com.
The Guardians initially acquired Manzardo from the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Aaron Civale at the 2023 trade deadline. This was a move that was scrutinized by fans at the time, but now everyone can’t wait to see what he looks like at Progressive Field.
It’s been a long time coming for Manzardo who has been tearing apart minor league pitching this season. He currently has a .303 batting average, .375 OBP, and 1.017 OPS including nine home runs and 20 RBI through 109 at-bats this season.
As exciting as this report is, it does come with some negative news too.
Manzardo is expected to take Steven Kwan’s spot on the major league roster as an injured list stint is anticipated for Kwan. Cleveland’s left fielder left Saturday night’s victory over the Los Angeles Angels with left hamstring tightness.
Hopefully, this injury won’t keep Kwan sidelined for too long.
As for Manzardo, he will join a big league team who are first in the American League Central and is trying to distance themselves from the rest of the pack. Manzardo can certainly help with this push.