Guardians Acquire David Fry From Brewers

Last November the Cleveland Guardians traded J.C. Mejia to the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later. That trade was completed today with David Fry being sent to the Guardians. The 26-year-old catcher and utility player was selected by the Brewers in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Northwestern State University. Fry has spent three years in minors and has yet to make his MLB debut.

In the 2021 Minor League season, Fry split his time between AA Biloxi and AAA Nashville posting a .797 OPS. Over his three-year Minor League career at the plate, Fry has hit .269 with 41 HR and 173 RBI over 291 games.

Although he is listed as a catcher, Fry has seen action at almost every position in the field. Fry demonstrated this versatility in 2021 appearing at a total of six different positions (C, 1B, 2B, 3B, LF, RF).

It is still unclear what role and position the Guardians are envisioning for Fry, but he has certainly shown potential at the plate. If his plate production picks up, Fry's field versatility could make him a valuable utility player at the Major League level. The Guardians could also be looking to bolster their backup catcher position after losing Roberto Perez to the Pirates before the lockout. These plans will become more clear as Fry is expected to report to Minor League camp in the coming days.

Shohei Ohtani Announced As MLB The Show 22 Cover Athlete

Guardians Announce Player Development Staff Assignments for 2022 Season

Guardians Catching Prospect Andres Melendez Passes Away

Former Guardians Pitcher Adam Plutko to Pitch in Korea

What the MLB Lockout Means for Players in the Guardians Organization

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!