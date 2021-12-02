Guardians Players Most Affected by MLB Lockout

Now that the MLB lockout has begun let's take a look at the who and how it affects Cleveland Guardians players across the whole organization.

For every Guardians player that is on the current 40-man roster, all baseball business related activities are shutdown.

No transactions involving 40-man players

Players will not have access to use team facilities

Players and team employees are not permitted to communicate

Players are not allowed to appear at any team event or participate in any team programming across any broadcast or media channels, including social media

What Guardians players on the 40-man roster that might be affected the most? Currently the organization has four players that were rehabbing and recovering from season ending surgery in 2021 that had been working out at the Goodyear Development Complex. They all must stop and seek treatment and rehab on their own now with trainers and physicians not affiliated with the club.

RHP Carlos Vargas (Tommy John)

INF Tyler Freeman (Shoulder)

INF/OF Nolan Jones (Ankle)

OF/1B Josh Naylor (Leg, Ankle)

The Guardians currently have the youngest 40-man roster in baseball with a current average age of 25.1 years old. They have 14 players who have no Major League experience. These players (depending on how long the lockout goes) might lose some valuable development time with coaches and trainers either through off-season programs or delayed spring training. Those fourteen players are:

RHP Cody Morris

RHP Tobias Myers

RHP Carlos Vargas

C Bryan Lavastida

INF Gabriel Arias

INF Tyler Freeman

INF Jhonkensy Noel

INF Brayan Rocchio

INF Jose Tena

INF/OF Nolan Jones

INF/OF Richie Palacios

OF Steven Kwan

OF George Valera

The 2022 Minor League season is unaffected and is scheduled to start on time. Players who are not on the 40-man roster or signed to a Major League contract will be able to participate in the upcoming season.

MiLB players can still be signed, traded or released

MiLB players can access all team facilities for training and rehabbing

MiLB players can communicate and work with all team employees

The Guardians can continue to hold minicamps, Minor League Spring Training, and extended spring training for these players leading up to the Minor League season. The following affiliates are still on schedule to start and play their 2022 seasons.

Columbus Clippers (Triple-A)

Akron RubberDucks (Double A)

Lake County Captains (High-A)

Lynchburg Hillcats (Low-A)

Arizona Complex League Guardians (Rookie Ball)

Dominican Summer League Guardians Blue & Red (Rookie Ball)

Some of the Guardians top 20 prospects that are not on the 40-man roster currently and will be able to participate in the minor league season. Here are their rankings according to MLBpipleine:

(5) RHP Daniel Espino

(6) C Bo Naylor

(8) INF Angel Martinez

(9) RHP Gavin Williams

(10) LHP Logan T. Allen

(11) RHP Tanner Burns

(15) INF Aaron Bracho

(16) INF Carson Tucker

(17) RHP Peyton Battenfield

(18) LHP Doug Nikhazy

(19) OF Petey Halpin

(20) RHP Tommy Mace

Finally, a couple other items regarding the lockout. The MLB portion of the Rule 5 draft, scheduled for Dec. 9, has been postponed and will be made up at a later date. The minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft will still take place. The status of the upcoming international signing period that was scheduled to open on Jan. 15, remains uncertain.

