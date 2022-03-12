Guardians Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule
Baseball is officially back!
After the longest work stoppage in the history of the MLB, spring training will finally get underway for the Guardians in Arizona. Due to the 99 day lockout, the 2022 Spring Training schedule will be an abbreviated version of what teams are normally used to. Games will run from March 18 to April 5 with a one-day break before the Guardians travel to Kansas City for Opening Day on April 7.
The 2022 Guardians Spring Training Schedule will be:
- March 18 Guardians vs. Reds
- March 19 Guardians @ White Sox
- March 20 Guardians @ Athletics
- March 21 Guardians vs. Rangers
- March 22 Guardians vs. Padres
- March 23 Guardians @ Dodgers
- March 24 Guardians vs. Mariners
- March 25 Guardians @ Giants
- March 26 Guardians vs. Athletics
- March 27 Guardians @ Padres
- March 28 Guardians @ Royals
- March 29 Guardians vs. Brewers
- March 30 Guardians vs. Dodgers
- March 31 Guardians @ Mariners
- April 1 Guardians vs. Diamondbacks
- April 2 Guardians @ Rangers
- April 3 Guardians vs. Cubs
- April 4 Guardians @ Diamondbacks
- April 5 Guardians @ Rockies (SS)
- April 5 Guardians @ Arizona (SS)
With the beginning of Spring Training games less than a week away, players have already started reporting to camp. This includes some of the Guardians' big names such as Shane Bieber, Josh Naylor, Triston McKenzie, José Ramírez, Zach Plesac, and Cal Quantrill are already in camp. The rest of the 40-man roster will be arriving within the next few days.
Read More
Having baseball back is an incredible feeling! The past few months were full of many unknowns and uncertainty about the 2022 season due to the lockout. But all of that can be put to rest now knowing games will be played in less than a week. Everyone be excited, it's time for baseball!
Shohei Ohtani Announced As MLB The Show 22 Cover Athlete
Guardians Announce Player Development Staff Assignments for 2022 Season
Guardians Catching Prospect Andres Melendez Passes Away
Former Guardians Pitcher Adam Plutko to Pitch in Korea
What the MLB Lockout Means for Players in the Guardians Organization
-----
Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI
Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!