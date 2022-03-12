Guardians Announce 2022 Spring Training Schedule

Baseball is officially back!

After the longest work stoppage in the history of the MLB, spring training will finally get underway for the Guardians in Arizona. Due to the 99 day lockout, the 2022 Spring Training schedule will be an abbreviated version of what teams are normally used to. Games will run from March 18 to April 5 with a one-day break before the Guardians travel to Kansas City for Opening Day on April 7.

The 2022 Guardians Spring Training Schedule will be:

March 18 Guardians vs. Reds

March 19 Guardians @ White Sox

March 20 Guardians @ Athletics

March 21 Guardians vs. Rangers

March 22 Guardians vs. Padres

March 23 Guardians @ Dodgers

March 24 Guardians vs. Mariners

March 25 Guardians @ Giants

March 26 Guardians vs. Athletics

March 27 Guardians @ Padres

March 28 Guardians @ Royals

March 29 Guardians vs. Brewers

March 30 Guardians vs. Dodgers

March 31 Guardians @ Mariners

April 1 Guardians vs. Diamondbacks

April 2 Guardians @ Rangers

April 3 Guardians vs. Cubs

April 4 Guardians @ Diamondbacks

April 5 Guardians @ Rockies (SS)

April 5 Guardians @ Arizona (SS)

With the beginning of Spring Training games less than a week away, players have already started reporting to camp. This includes some of the Guardians' big names such as Shane Bieber, Josh Naylor, Triston McKenzie, José Ramírez, Zach Plesac, and Cal Quantrill are already in camp. The rest of the 40-man roster will be arriving within the next few days.

Having baseball back is an incredible feeling! The past few months were full of many unknowns and uncertainty about the 2022 season due to the lockout. But all of that can be put to rest now knowing games will be played in less than a week. Everyone be excited, it's time for baseball!

Shohei Ohtani Announced As MLB The Show 22 Cover Athlete

Guardians Announce Player Development Staff Assignments for 2022 Season

Guardians Catching Prospect Andres Melendez Passes Away

Former Guardians Pitcher Adam Plutko to Pitch in Korea

What the MLB Lockout Means for Players in the Guardians Organization

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!