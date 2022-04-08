Major Takeaways From Cleveland's Season-Opening Loss To Kansas City

Noteworthy observations from the Cleveland Guardians Opening Day loss against the Kansas City Royals starts with an MLB debut and ends with roster construction questions.

The Cleveland Guardians dropped their first game under the new moniker in Kauffman Stadium on Thursday afternoon by a final of 3-1. Cleveland is now 4-6 on season openers over the last 10 years.

Here are a few noteworthy takeaways on Opening Day:

The Highlights

Steven Kwan

Steven Kwan made his MLB debut for the Guardians as the starting right fielder. The 24-year-old went 1-for-2 with two walks on the day in the seventh slot of the lineup. Kwan only appeared in 26 games in Triple-A, but accounted for 32 hits, 14 walks and just eight strikeouts in 103 at-bats.

After the news of Bradley Zimmer being traded to the Blue Jays following today’s game, it looks like the Guardians are showing confidence in gambling on new faces in the outfield.

Myles Straw

Myles Straw seemed to pick right back up where he left off the previous season. Straw had two hits and a walk on the day along with a stolen base — putting him in scoring position for the Guardians only run. Straw resumed his leadoff position in the lineup and took up his normal post in center field.

The Reliables

José Ramírez

José Ramírez drove in the club’s only run with his solo hit on the day. Despite a quiet 1-for-4 showing just one day after the news of his contract extension, the Guardians know having Josey in the three-hole is as important as ever this season. Last season in April, Ramírez slashed .261/.330/.545 with 23 hits and seven home runs.

Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber was back on the mound for his third start as the Opening Day pitcher. Bieber was limited to 72 pitches with a final line of 4.2 innings pitched, three hits, one run, four strikeouts and no walks.

Bieber looked good in his return from injury and already showing his recovery looks like it went as predicted.

The Discussable

Amed Rosario

Amed Rosario is still looking for his fit on the team — and vice versa. After filling the hole at short following the Francisco Lindor trade, Rosario found himself as the left field starter for Opening Day today. The Royals found themselves on the board in the fifth when a ball was hit to Rosario and he couldn’t quite make the catch.

In the sixth, Rosario would get his first and only hit on the day, and also move back to short to finish the game. Rosario provided a nice offensive punch last summer and ended up leading the team in hits on the year.

Bobby Bradley

Bobby Bradley earned the starting first base job coming out of camp, but the play on both ends left much to be desired. Bradley went hitless on the day — swinging at the first pitch in both at-bats. Not to mention, a fielding error in the first. Bradley had a -0.4 dWAR in 68 games played last year.

Final Thoughts

For all the discussion around the roster construction, the team seems to be willing and ready to move players around the field as needed, but will still be looking to solidify the lineup with productive players. Eleven fielders worked their way through the diamond on Thursday, three of which switched positions.

It’ll be interesting to watch how Tito plans to use and move the players around the diamond on any given day, especially as the club waits for some players to return from injury.

